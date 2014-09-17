Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
TUI TRAVEL'S MERGER PLAN WILL 'RELEASE TRAPPED VALUE'
The FTSE 100 travel group behind Thomson and First Choice has
finalised the terms of a 6.5 billion euros ($8.42 billion)
merger with its German parent company that will deliver 167.5
million euros of cost and synergy benefits. TUI Travel,
which is 54 percent-owned by TUI AG, said the all-paper,
nil-premium merger would create "the world's No 1 integrated
leisure tourism business" to the benefit of both companies. (thetim.es/1qZOqSG)
CONOCOPHILIPS SPARKS RUSH FOR CLAIR OILFIELD WITH SALE
The ownership of one of Scotland's most valuable oilfields is up
for grabs after an American oil company put its stake up for
sale. ConocoPhillips has appointed banks to find buyers
for its 24 percent share in the Clair oilfield west of Shetland,
which could fetch between 1.2 billion pounds ($1.95 billion) and
1.8 billion pounds.
The Guardian
THOMAS COOK EXPERIENCES SLOWDOWN IN GERMAN HOLIDAY BOOKINGS
Thomas Cook Group Plc has been hit by weakening consumer
confidence in Germany, as political uncertainty weighs on its
crucial continental Europe business. The travel agent said
German holiday bookings had slowed, "reflecting a less
optimistic consumer climate due to geopolitical events, as well
as a more subdued economic outlook as the EU considers adopting
further sanctions against Russia". (bit.ly/1ARwgF3)
The Telegraph
BP CAUGHT USING 'COLLEGE' TRICKS TO CHEAT PAGE COUNT
A U.S. judge has reprimanded BP Plc for using tactics
that would "not be appropriate for a college term paper" after
the oil giant tried to sneak six extra pages into a court filing
by manipulating line spacings. (bit.ly/1qVQD2T)
WALK AWAY FROM DEBT AND LOSE POUND WITHIN A YEAR, SCOTS TOLD
An independent Scotland would collapse within a year if it kept
the pound and walked away from its share of the national debt,
according to a respected think tank. The National Institute of
Economic and Social Research said reneging on its debt
obligations would simultaneously freeze Scotland out of the
European Union and international markets, forcing it to return
"to a fiscal surplus and therefore unprecedented austerity", and
ultimately its own currency within a year. (bit.ly/1t9qUEX)
Sky News
SANTANDER UK TO NAME BOSTOCK AS NEW CHIEF
Former finance director of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc,
Nathan Bostock, is poised to be named as the new chief of
Santander UK Plc, Britain's fifth-biggest lender.
Bostock will replace Ana Botin, who was last week elevated to
become group executive chairman of Banco Santander
following the death of her father, Emilio Botin. (bit.ly/1ydWdmd)
The Independent
MODERATING INFLATION CUTS LIKELIHOOD OF BANK RATE RISE
Another fall in inflation during August has pushed back the
likelihood of the Bank of England raising interest
rates, City analysts said on Tuesday. (ind.pn/1qVXpWg)
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: BETFAIR PAYS OUT 'NO' BETS IN REFERENDUM-
EVEN THOUGH VOTE IS DAYS AWAY
Betfair Group Plc has started to pay out bets to
punters who have staked their money on a "No" result in the
Scottish independence referendum - even though the result of the
vote is three days away. The online gaming firm said customers
who placed bets with its bookmaking business, Betfair
Sportsbook, will get their winnings now. (ind.pn/1qZN4Y6)
(1 US dollar = 0.6149 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 0.7719 euro)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Ken
Wills)