The Times
ED BRAMSON UNLEASHES BROADSIDE AT ELECTRA TRUST AND ITS BOARD
Ed Bramson, the corporate raider laying siege to the 1.1 billion
pounds ($1.79 billion) Electra Private Equity investment trust,
has broken his silence to accuse the company of a string of
shortcomings. Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B
group began to build a stake in Electra in February, accused the
company of flattering its investment performance, botching its
balance sheet management and paying excessive fees to its
external fund manager. (thetim.es/1qM1U74)
BSKYB OFFER TOO LOW, SAYS SKY DEUTSCHLAND
The board of Sky Deutschland has recommended that
minority shareholders vote against BSkyB's offer to buy a
controlling stake in the German pay TV operator, claiming that
the 6.75 pounds per share offer is too low. Sky Deutschland's
board said that BSkyB's offer, at a 40 cent premium to the share
price before the deal was revealed, undervalues the company.
However, they did not object to the rationale for the deal,
saying that the companies "ideally complement each other". (thetim.es/1BNGQzm)
The Guardian
EUROZONE INFLATION HIGHER THAN ESTIMATED
Inflation across the euro currency area was higher than
previously estimated in August, according to revised data from
the EU's statistics office. Consumer inflation across the 18
countries using the euro rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in
August to give a 0.4 percent year-on-year increase, Eurostat
said, following a first estimate of 0.3 percent last month. (bit.ly/1sqlFwr)
UK UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2008 FINANCIAL
CRISIS
The City is ruling out a rise in interest rates this year amid
evidence that a fresh fall in unemployment to its lowest levels
since the height of the financial crisis has failed to reignite
pay growth. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed
that joblessness on the internationally agreed yardstick was
468,000 lower in the three months to July than in the same
quarter of 2013 - the biggest annual decline since the Lawson
boom was raging in 1988. (bit.ly/XBijOQ)
The Telegraph
EUROPEAN COURT ADDS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS TO UK BANK TAXES
Banks operating in the UK face extra tax payments worth hundreds
of millions of pounds under rules enforced by Europe's top
court. The European Court of Justice dictated on Wednesday that
VAT must be charged on services provided to companies by their
overseas offices. (bit.ly/1o4bCvO)
SALMOND'S OIL BOOM CLAIMS BLOWN APART BY SCOTTISH ENERGY
CONSULTANT
Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond's claim that an independent
Scotland could expect 1.5 trillion pounds ($2.44 trillion) of
revenue from the North Sea's remaining oil and gas reserves have
been shot down in the final hours of the referendum campaign by
one of Scotland's most respected energy consultants. (bit.ly/1BMuV4K)
Sky News
ALEX SALMOND: NO ONE CAN STOP SCOTLAND USING POUND
Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond has insisted an
independent Scotland could not be prevented from using the
pound. Salmond reiterated his desire to hold on to sterling,
saying: "It's sensible - England is our biggest trading partner,
and Scotland is England's second-biggest trading partner after
the US. There will be a common sense agreement for a common
currency." (bit.ly/1wF0Lk1)
The Independent
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: BANK OF ENGLAND 'MUST BE ON ALERT FOR
NORTHERN ROCK STYLE DEPOSIT FLIGHT IF YES WINS'
The Bank of England will need to be on guard against a possible
"deposit flight" from Scotland similar to Northern Rock after
tomorrow's referendum vote, John Gieve, deputy governor for
financial stability of Bank of England said. (ind.pn/1p1ywUJ)
