Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
EUROZONE STIMULUS FALLS FLAT AS BANKS SHUN CHEAP LOANS
A plan to breathe life into the moribund eurozone economy has
got off to a disappointing start with commercial banks shunning
a new type of cheap finance on offer for the first time from the
European Central Bank. (thetim.es/1mjG0GL)
MONITISE DENIES SHARE SALE DECEIT
The deputy chief executive of Monitise, the mobile payments
technology company, cashed in more than 6 million pounds ($9.85
million) worth of stock only three days before a heavyweight
backer cut ties with it and sent its shares into freefall. (thetim.es/1wJKMRz)
The Guardian
UK EXPORTS FALL AMID CRISES IN EUROZONE AND UKRAINE
Orders for Britain's factories dried up as the slowdown in the
eurozone and tension between Russia and the Ukraine led to a
harsher climate for exporters. The monthly snapshot from the
Confederation of British Industry found that firms were
reporting a big drop in demand from overseas - falling to its
lowest level since the start of 2013. (bit.ly/1wsLWOk)
The Telegraph
HINKLEY POINT NUCLEAR PLANT 'TO GET EU STATE AID APPROVAL'
Plans to build Britain's first new nuclear plant in a generation
at Hinkley Point in Somerset are likely to gain EU state aid
approval within weeks, according to reports. The European
Commission has been examining the proposed 16 billion pounds
($26.27 billion) project since December amid concerns the UK has
offered developer EDF Energy excessively generous subsidies. (bit.ly/XqszJu)
IRELAND LEAVES EUROZONE BEHIND AS EXPORTS BOOM
Ireland's economy is growing at an explosive pace not seen since
the glory days of the Celtic Tiger, setting off a scramble for
Dublin property. Finance minister Michael Noonan said GDP surged
7.7 percent in the year to June as rising exports to the United
States, Britain and China transform the former crisis-state into
the eurozone's star economy, reaching "escape velocity" as the
rest of the currency bloc languishes in a slump. (bit.ly/1qP7wNO)
Sky News
PHONES 4U RESCUE DEAL HOPES DASHED
Administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers said it was in discussions
with three parties over the potential sale of assets following
the Phones 4u's collapse on Sunday. However, it said a proposed
debt-for-equity swap in which bondholders would wipe out an
estimated 760 million pounds ($1.25 billion) of debt to reopen
contract talks with network operators EE and Vodafone Group Plc
was not an option. (bit.ly/YWaRPD)
The Independent
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CITY TRADERS AND BANK FACE LONG NIGHT ON
ALERT
Bankers, traders and the technocrats at the Bank of England and
the Treasury are gearing up for the busiest day since the
heights of the global financial crisis as the market awaits the
Scottish referendum result in the early hours of tomorrow. With
the result expected at any time between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., City
staff are being drafted in for extra long shifts to allow
clients to trade in 24-hour markets like the pound. (ind.pn/ZrFBI4)
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: LATE SURGE AT THE BOOKIES AS PUNTERS
CATCH REFERENDUM FEVER
As voters head to the polls, it seems thousands of punters have
already headed to the bookies as a huge increase in bets have
been placed on the outcome in the past few days. Ladbrokes
revealed it took a record 250,000 pounds ($410,425) worth of
bets across the country on Monday, while Paddy Power said it was
the largest non-sporting market ever for the company, taking
over six figures yesterday. (ind.pn/1tnYbMG)
(1 US dollar = 0.6091 British pound)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)