The Times

STAY IN REFORMED EU TO KEEP ECONOMY ON THE RIGHT ROAD, MANUFACTURERS SAY

An overwhelming majority of manufacturers believe it is vital that Britain remains as part of the European Union and that any new government plays "a leading role in Brussels". (thetim.es/1wDUYID)

BUOYANT CITY BRACED FOR LISTING STAMPEDE Flotations worth about 3 billion pounds ($4.90 billion) are expected to be unveiled this week as London's main market heads towards a record-breaking year. Jimmy Choo Ltd IPO-JIM.L, the shoe brand, is expected to lead what could be a bumper week for financial advisers as it unveils plans for an estimated 800 million pound listing. (thetim.es/1uu3OqK)

The Guardian EE AGREES PHONES 4U SHOP DEAL TO SAVE HUNDREDS OF JOBS The administrators of stricken retailer Phones 4u are expected to confirm the sale of about 60 shops to EE in a move that will save hundreds of jobs. The final terms of the deal are still being thrashed out but an announcement is expected around noon on Monday. (bit.ly/1p95YbV)

CONSTRUCTION COMPETITION: LODHA PLANS 3 BLN STG PUSH INTO LONDON PROPERTY

British housebuilders could face aggressive competition in London from Indian developer Lodha Group, which is planning a 3 billion pound push into property in the country's capital city. (bit.ly/1sTy0cL)

The Telegraph

JOB CREATION AT RISK UNDER LABOUR'S MINIMUM WAGE PLANS, WARN BUSINESS GROUPS Job creation could take a hammering under the Labour party's plans to increase Britain's minimum wage to 8 pounds an hour by 2020, business groups have warned, as they told party leader Ed Miliband to steer clear of the issue. (bit.ly/1DroXbh)

COMET BACKERS IN TALK TO FUND MONARCH A secretive vulture fund that backed electricals retailer Comet before its collapse has emerged as a potential saviour for the troubled airline Monarch. Greybull Capital, based in London's West End, is in talks to take a stake in Monarch and potentially avert a cash crunch. (bit.ly/1rfx5GB) (1 US dollar = 0.6127 British pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler)