Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
ADDISON LEE LEAVES FLOAT QUEUE WITH SALE
London-based taxi firm Addison Lee has quit the queue of
companies looking to list on the stock market and is instead to
change hands between private equity firms. (thetim.es/1rshunw)
The Guardian
PHONES 4U: 2,400 STAFF SET TO LOSE JOBS AS MOBILE PHONE RETAILER
SHUTS UP SHOP
More than 2,400 Phones 4u staff are to lose their
jobs after plans to wind up the stricken mobile phone retailer
were announced on Monday. (bit.ly/1pp1ZqW)
HINKLEY NUCLEAR REACTOR PROJECT GAINS EU APPROVAL, LEAK REVEALS
British plans for a nuclear renaissance centred on a nuclear
reactor in Somerset, England achieved a breakthrough when a
nine-month European Union state aid investigation ended with a
call for Brussels to approve the project. (bit.ly/1rs0mOU)
The Telegraph
TESCO CHAIRMAN RICHARD BROADBENT UNDER PRESSURE TO RESIGN OVER
ACCOUNTING CHAOS
Tesco Plc Chairman Richard Broadbent is under pressure
to resign after it emerged that the company's board dismissed
warnings from its own auditor about how it was accounting for
commercial deals with suppliers, months before a dramatic profit
warning. (bit.ly/1DtXANQ)
Sky News
BARCLAYS HIT BY 38 MLN STG FINE OVER CLIENT ASSETS
Barclays Plc will be hit by the latest in a string of
financial penalties this week when the financial regulator hands
out a 38 million pound ($62.19 million) fine for failing to
ensure adequate protection for clients' funds. (bit.ly/1x1BNvc)
CARPHONE PRESSES ON WITH PHONES 4u REPAIR JOB
Dixons Carphone Plc plans to make a statement on Tuesday
that it is still interested in acquiring between 50 and 100
shops from Phones 4u's, according to sources close to the
matter. (bit.ly/1tVVYbE)
The Independent
ALDERMORE BANK HEADS FOR LONDON FLOAT
British challenger bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) has announced
plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, which could see the
bank valued at up to 900 million pounds. (ind.pn/1uTxwaX)
(1 US dollar = 0.6110 British pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)