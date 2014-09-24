Sept 24 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
SFO PUTS TESCO IN THE SPOTLIGHT AS CRISIS DEEPENS
Britain's Serious Fraud Office is following events at the
country's biggest supermarket chain Tesco Plc closely
as the company investigates whether any deliberate manipulation
was involved in the creation of 250 million pounds ($409.75
million) of illusory profits. (thetim.es/1sWBeMt)
TESCO'S RETAIL RIVALS WARNED OVER RISKS IN ACCOUNTS
Auditors have warned leading retailers including J Sainsbury
, Wm Morrison and Travis Perkins Plc
that they could be at risk of a Tesco-style accounting fiasco.
(thetim.es/1rmAq6V)
ANOTHER FINE MESS FOR BARCLAYS, THE BRITAIN'S MOST PENALISED
FINANCIAL GROUP
Barclays Plc has been officially declared the
most-fined financial institution in Britain after confirming
that it is paying a 38 million pound penalty for failings that
put billions of pounds of client money at risk. (thetim.es/1uFjhUJ)
The Guardian
JIMMY CHOO PLANS FLOTATION VALUED AT MORE THAN 700 MLN STG
Jimmy Choo IPO-JIM.L has set out plans to join the London
Stock Exchange next month in a deal that could value the
upmarket shoemaker at more than 700 million pounds, seeking to
woo investors with the prospect of expansion in Asia. (bit.ly/XYdSO4)
BANK OF ENGLAND DEPUTY CALLS FOR U.S. CO-OPERATION OVER BANK
FINES
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has called for better
co-operation with U.S. regulators over the scale of fines being
levied on banks to ensure they do not weaken their financial
position. (bit.ly/ZcrKpi)
The Telegraph
MOBILE OPERATORS IN TALKS FOR RURAL COVERAGE COMPROMISE
Britain's mobile operators are in talks with the government over
a deal to share access to their masts in an effort to improve
coverage in rural areas. The plans would allow EE, O2, Three and
Vodafone Group Plc to avoid a more economically and
technically challenging 'national roaming' regime being imposed,
according to government sources. (bit.ly/1wKT6xF)
BRITISH TAXPAYERS SET FOR $3 BLN WINDFALL AFTER RBS-OWNED
CITIZENS PRICES IPO
Citizens Financial Group, the U.S. bank owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland, has priced its initial public offering at
$21.50 a share, releasing more than $3 billion that has been
trapped in America to taxpayers in the Britain. (bit.ly/1tXXfiq)
Sky News
SINGAPOREAN STATE FUND GIC IN TAKEOVER TALKS RAC FOR OVER 2 BLN
STG
Singaporean state fund GIC is in talks to lead a takeover of
roadside recovery business RAC for over 2 billion pounds, a move
that would end the prospect of a stock market listing of RAC. (bit.ly/1riGeNv)
TESCO PROFIT ERROR: NEW FINANCE BOSS RUSHED IN
Tesco Plc has managed to secure the services of its new
Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart more than two months early
- a day after revealing a 250 million pound profits error. (bit.ly/1DvOSP9)
The Independent
GOLDMAN SACHS'S NEW LONDON HQ FACING LEGAL CHALLENGE FROM
NEIGHBOURS OVER THEIR 'RIGHT TO LIGHT'
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's new headquarters in London is
facing a possible legal challenge from the owners of
neighbouring buildings - who claim the proposed office will
steal their light. (ind.pn/1B4bD8G)
(1 US dollar = 0.6101 British pound)
