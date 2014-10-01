The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
British warplanes launched their first air strikes at
Islamic State targets in Iraq as the air campaign against the
jihadists intensified. Two Tornados fired a precision-guided
bomb and a missile in support of Kurdish forces who are fighting
Islamist militants in the northwest of the country. (thetim.es/1pEIlHD)
Consumers have been warned that they may have to pay annual
charges on debit and credit cards, as EU regulations threaten to
end free banking in Britain. Economists fear that bank customers
could also be charged to use cash machines and hold current
accounts if plans to impose caps on the fees that card companies
impose on retailers go ahead. (thetim.es/1mNo4EQ)
The Guardian
David Cameron will on Wednesday try to prevent the health
service becoming Labour's election-winning weapon when he
guarantees that a majority Conservative government will protect
the English NHS budget in real terms from 2015 to 2020. (bit.ly/1nHy6rH)
The wife of the Manchester taxi driver held hostage by
Islamic State militants has begged the group to spare his life
and allow him to return to his family. The emotional televised
appeal by Barbara Henning was arranged by the Foreign Office on
Tuesday, shortly before the Ministry of Defence announced that
RAF aircraft had bombed Isis targets for the first time. (bit.ly/1wVOTYd)
The Telegraph
Magic 105.4 Radio DJ Dr Fox has been arrested on suspicion
of historic sex assaults against two women, just after coming
off-air from his radio show. The 53 year-old was detained at the
station's central London studios, where he was presenting his
daily breakfast show, just after coming off-air at 10 am on
Tuesday. He remained in custody until being bailed late on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1Bz4lKq)
The United Kingdom is 1,000 times more important than the
European Union, Britain Prime Minister David Cameron has said.
He added that he would not be heartbroken if Britain left the EU
and the referendum on membership was a matter of "pragmatism".
(bit.ly/1rJIsXZ)
Sky News
A 15-year-old British girl thought to be trying to join
militants in Syria may have been radicalised online, according
to family friends. The girl from Bristol is believed to have met
up with a 17-year-old girl from London and travelled to Turkey,
where they are trying to cross the border into Syria. (bit.ly/1vsWhJs)
Spending on illegal drugs and prostitution was worth an
estimated 12.3 billion pounds ($19.9 billion) to the UK economy
last year, according to figures from the Office of National
Statistics. (bit.ly/ZpuJLc)
The Independent
Olive oil could help reverse a patient's heart failure
"immediately", scientists have claimed. Oleate - the fat found
in the golden liquid - could help a diseased heart pump blood
more effectively and use body fat as fuel, researchers at the
University of Illinois have found. (ind.pn/1uz2Zk7)
A British student found dead in Thailand was raped by two
men while another watched before she was murdered, police have
said. No suspects have yet been arrested for killing Hannah
Witheridge, 23, and 24-year-old David Miller but three people
are believed to be involved. (ind.pn/1rrTstT)
