The Times

David Cameron's multibillion-pound tax cuts for Britain have propelled the Conservative party back into its first opinion poll lead for almost three years. In a dramatic vindication of the prime minister's 7 billion pound ($11.30 billion) pledge to families at the end of the Tory conference on Wednesday, a YouGov poll last night showed that he had knocked Labour off the top spot. (thetim.es/1BCzHQk)

Managing director of John Lewis, Andy Street has described France as "sclerotic, hopeless and downbeat" and advised British entrepreneurs with investments in the country to "get them out quickly". "I have never been to a country more ill at ease . . . nothing works and worse, nobody cares about it." Street said, who was in Paris this week to receive a retail award on behalf of the department store chain. (thetim.es/10n3W2f)

The Guardian

Rulings by the European court of human rights (ECHR) would no longer be enforceable in the UK under radical plans by the Conservatives. Under proposals to be included in the party's general election manifesto, the Tories would reverse more than half a century's tradition of human rights authority residing in Europe by giving parliament the right to veto judgments. (bit.ly/1sPTGMA)

David Cameron has flown to the RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, from which British pilots are launching air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq, announcing that he was to send a further two Tornado GR4 planes to supplement the six currently operating. (bit.ly/10n7zFF)

The Telegraph

There is a 'nightmare' chance that the Ebola virus could become airborne if the epidemic is not brought under control fast enough, the chief of the UN's Ebola mission has warned. (bit.ly/1pt7zt8)

Warren Buffett, the veteran U.S. investor, has admitted that buying shares in Tesco was a "huge mistake." Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway started buying shares in Tesco in 2006 and built a 5 pct stake, making it his biggest investment outside of the US. (bit.ly/1uEfQl0)

Sky News

Hong Kong's Chief Executive CY Leung has said his top official will meet protest leaders in a last-minute olive branch to avoid protesters taking over government offices. Leung told the media he would not be quitting and warned of serious repercussions if protesters followed through with their threat. (bit.ly/1rQUPl2)

Morrisons has announced a new price match system, which is set to exacerbate Britain's brutal supermarket war. The fourth-biggest grocery chain said that in addition to price matching Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's, it would now do the same with discounters Aldi and Lidl . (bit.ly/1vd7oWx)

The Independent

Troubled payday lender Wonga has been forced to write off an estimated 220 million pound ($355.23 million)-worth of debt after the Financial Conduct Authority accused it of irresponsible lending. (ind.pn/1rQVYZR)

The demand for Emirates flights from Asia to Africa has fallen due to fears over the Ebola virus, the airline's President Tim Clark said on Thursday. (ind.pn/1ufXRzW)

