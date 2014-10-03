The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
David Cameron's multibillion-pound tax cuts for Britain have
propelled the Conservative party back into its first opinion
poll lead for almost three years. In a dramatic vindication of
the prime minister's 7 billion pound ($11.30 billion) pledge to
families at the end of the Tory conference on Wednesday, a
YouGov poll last night showed that he had knocked Labour off the
top spot. (thetim.es/1BCzHQk)
Managing director of John Lewis, Andy Street has
described France as "sclerotic, hopeless and downbeat" and
advised British entrepreneurs with investments in the country to
"get them out quickly". "I have never been to a country more ill
at ease . . . nothing works and worse, nobody cares about it."
Street said, who was in Paris this week to receive a retail
award on behalf of the department store chain. (thetim.es/10n3W2f)
The Guardian
Rulings by the European court of human rights (ECHR) would
no longer be enforceable in the UK under radical plans by the
Conservatives. Under proposals to be included in the party's
general election manifesto, the Tories would reverse more than
half a century's tradition of human rights authority residing in
Europe by giving parliament the right to veto judgments. (bit.ly/1sPTGMA)
David Cameron has flown to the RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus,
from which British pilots are launching air strikes against
Islamic State targets in Iraq, announcing that he was to send a
further two Tornado GR4 planes to supplement the six currently
operating. (bit.ly/10n7zFF)
The Telegraph
There is a 'nightmare' chance that the Ebola virus could
become airborne if the epidemic is not brought under control
fast enough, the chief of the UN's Ebola mission has warned. (bit.ly/1pt7zt8)
Warren Buffett, the veteran U.S. investor, has admitted that
buying shares in Tesco was a "huge mistake." Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway started buying shares in Tesco in
2006 and built a 5 pct stake, making it his biggest investment
outside of the US. (bit.ly/1uEfQl0)
Sky News
Hong Kong's Chief Executive CY Leung has said his top
official will meet protest leaders in a last-minute olive branch
to avoid protesters taking over government offices. Leung told
the media he would not be quitting and warned of serious
repercussions if protesters followed through with their threat.
(bit.ly/1rQUPl2)
Morrisons has announced a new price match system, which is
set to exacerbate Britain's brutal supermarket war. The
fourth-biggest grocery chain said that in addition to price
matching Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's, it
would now do the same with discounters Aldi and Lidl
. (bit.ly/1vd7oWx)
The Independent
Troubled payday lender Wonga has been forced to write off an
estimated 220 million pound ($355.23 million)-worth of debt
after the Financial Conduct Authority accused it of
irresponsible lending. (ind.pn/1rQVYZR)
The demand for Emirates flights from Asia to
Africa has fallen due to fears over the Ebola virus, the
airline's President Tim Clark said on Thursday. (ind.pn/1ufXRzW)
(1 US dollar = 0.6193 British pound)
