Oct 7 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Bank to ring-fence balances up to 1 million pounds
Bank customers who place large temporary sums in their
accounts after selling their home or inheriting money will
qualify for special protection under new Bank of England
proposals. Under the financial regulator's plans, "temporary
high balances" of as much as 1 million pounds (1.61 million US
dollar) will qualify for the full deposit protection that
applies only to the first 85,000 pounds of money in a bank.(thetim.es/ZPrRY8)
Recession looms over eurozone amid German factory slowdown
German factory orders collapsed in August at the fastest
rate in five years as investor confidence in the eurozone took
another beating. Amid fears that the currency bloc is slipping
back into recession, economists said that the shock slump in
Germany made the prospect of full-scale quantitative easing more
likely. (thetim.es/1uuuz0s)
The Guardian
Virgin Atlantic scraps Little Red domestic services
Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to scrap its
domestic airline, Little Red, after just 18 months. The carrier
has struggled to fill seats on its flights linking London
Heathrow with Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Manchester and finally
admitted defeat after weeks of speculation that the operation
would be axed. (bit.ly/1nb9OWz)
Tesco turns to Ikea and Compass to beef up board
Tesco Plc has bolstered its board with the
appointment of the former Ikea chief and the chief executive of
Compass as non-executive directors. The composition of the
supermarket's board has been criticised after a series of profit
warnings and last month's revelation that expected first-half
profits had been overstated by 250 million pounds. (bit.ly/1EmqVtU)
The Telegraph
BSkyB shareholders wave through Sky Europe takeover
British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc shareholders have
overwhelmingly approved the company's plan to buy Sky
Deutschland and Sky Italia from Rupert Murdoch's
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (bit.ly/ZPsgd8)
France cautions Germany not to push Europe too far on
austerity
France has denounced the Eurozone' s austerity regime as
deeply misguided and issued a blunt warning to Germany and the
EU institutions that demands for further belt-tightening may set
off a political backlash, endangering European stability. (bit.ly/1vIIDSC)
Sky News
TPG Eyes 2 billion pounds bid for Tesco Clubcard arm
Sky News has learned that TPG, one of the world's biggest
buyout firms, made an approach several months ago to Tesco Plc
about acquiring Dunnhumby, a wholly owned subsidiary
that bankers say is worth well over 2 billion pounds. (bit.ly/10Geyto)
Banks face shake-up at payments firm Vocalink
Sky News has learned that Andrea Leadsom, the city minister,
and Mark Garnier, an influential member of the Treasury Select
Committee, recently met bank executives and the boss of Vocalink
to discuss the company's future ahead of the launch of the
independent payments industry regulator next spring. (bit.ly/1vGPs7k)
The Independent
Walt Disney in 1 billion euros bail-out for loss-making Euro
Disney theme park
Walt Disney Co has come to the rescue of its
loss-making French theme park with plans for a 1 billion euros
(1.26 billion US dollar) bail-out. The funding deal for Euro
Disney could see the suburban Paris-based theme park
removed from its French stock market listing. (ind.pn/1s3lsEC)
Conde Nast moves beyond print in profit squeeze
Even magazines giant Conde Nast is feeling the squeeze as
the publisher of Vogue and GQ diversifies beyond print by
investing more in technology, ecommerce and education. Pre-tax
profits at UK arm Conde Nast Publications tumbled 16 per cent to
8.8 million pounds last year, with revenues dipping 6.3 per cent
to 110 million pounds.(ind.pn/1vIMZcw)
(1 US dollar = 0.6222 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 0.7910 euro)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)