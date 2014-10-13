The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
FTSE BOSSES EARN 120 TIMES PAY OF AVERAGE WORKER
The earnings of FTSE 100 company directors have risen by
more than a fifth over the past year. Their average total
earnings were 2.4 million pounds ($3.86 million), rising to 3.3
million pounds ($5.31 million) for chief executives, according
to research from Incomes Data Services. (thetim.es/1s83fTF)
GLOOM DEEPENS OVER BRITAIN'S MANUFACTURING
The Ebola crisis and faltering eurozone are casting a cloud
over Britain's manufacturers, which have revealed that levels of
pessimism are at their highest for 18 months. After a week when
leading stock markets were rocked as Ebola and Islamic State
dominated the news and grim economic data emerged from Germany
and China, BDO's index of manufacturing output dropped from
113.2 in August to 111.6 in September. (thetim.es/ZArSyu)
The Guardian
ELLIOTT ADVISORS PAYS UNNAMED LONDON EXECUTIVE 38 MILLION
POUNDS
Elliott Advisors, the British arm of New York hedge fund
Elliott Management, paid 38,119,707 pounds ($61.32 million) last
year to a senior executive in its UK office, according to
accounts filed at Companies House. (bit.ly/1tTklTo)
ECOTRICITY CONSIDERS LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER EU GO-AHEAD FOR
HINKLEY POINT C
Independent energy supplier Ecotricity is among companies
and organisations considering a legal challenge against the
European commission decision to give approval to Hinkley Point C
nuclear plant. (bit.ly/1sE9Nvi)
The Telegraph
CARNEY TELLS BANKERS TO EMBRACE NEW RULES OR QUIT
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said directors and top
executives should be made more responsible for any reckless
staff behaviour because reforms to curb bank pay were not enough
to prevent another financial crisis. (bit.ly/1qh2d4O)
EUROSTAR STAKE PUT UP FOR SALE BY GOVERNMENT
George Osborne has fired the starting gun on the sale of the
Government's stake in Eurostar as part of a 20 billion pounds
($32.17 billion) privatisation push aimed at reducing Britain's
debt pile. (bit.ly/1D5PjyA)
Sky News
ROAD HAULIERS IN CHRISTMAS DELIVERIES WARNING
Hauliers are warning that a national shortage of lorry
drivers could hit deliveries to shops and stores in the run-up
to Christmas. They say the cost of obtaining a licence and
strict EU rules are putting off many would-be drivers. (bit.ly/11c5kFk)
FTSE SLIPS TO ONE-YEAR LOW ON GROWTH FEARS
The FTSE has closed at its lowest level in nearly a year
with a crisis of confidence over the global recovery. It came as
there were warnings about a triple-dip recession in the Eurozone
at the IMF's annual conference in Washington. (bit.ly/ZVXXBP)
The Independent
BROOKS NEWMARK RESIGNS: MINISTER CAUGHT IN SEX STING TO QUIT
AS MP OVER NEW SCANDAL
The Conservative MP Brooks Newmark, who quit as a minister
after he was caught sending explicit photos to an undercover
journalist on the internet, has announced he will stand down
from Parliament as the Sun on Sunday threatens to expose a new
sex scandal. (ind.pn/1sxJ308)
NURSE WHO CONTRACTED EBOLA IN US HAD 'JUST A SINGLE
CONTACT' WHILE INFECTIOUS
The first ever case of Ebola being caught or transmitted
in the United States was caused by "a breach of protocol" and
all those who treated disease victim Thomas Eric Duncan are now
"at risk," one of the country's most senior medical officers Dr.
Tom Frieden, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention has said. (ind.pn/1qfKn2a)
