The Times

FTSE BOSSES EARN 120 TIMES PAY OF AVERAGE WORKER

The earnings of FTSE 100 company directors have risen by more than a fifth over the past year. Their average total earnings were 2.4 million pounds ($3.86 million), rising to 3.3 million pounds ($5.31 million) for chief executives, according to research from Incomes Data Services. (thetim.es/1s83fTF)

GLOOM DEEPENS OVER BRITAIN'S MANUFACTURING

The Ebola crisis and faltering eurozone are casting a cloud over Britain's manufacturers, which have revealed that levels of pessimism are at their highest for 18 months. After a week when leading stock markets were rocked as Ebola and Islamic State dominated the news and grim economic data emerged from Germany and China, BDO's index of manufacturing output dropped from 113.2 in August to 111.6 in September. (thetim.es/ZArSyu)

The Guardian

ELLIOTT ADVISORS PAYS UNNAMED LONDON EXECUTIVE 38 MILLION POUNDS

Elliott Advisors, the British arm of New York hedge fund Elliott Management, paid 38,119,707 pounds ($61.32 million) last year to a senior executive in its UK office, according to accounts filed at Companies House. (bit.ly/1tTklTo)

ECOTRICITY CONSIDERS LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER EU GO-AHEAD FOR HINKLEY POINT C

Independent energy supplier Ecotricity is among companies and organisations considering a legal challenge against the European commission decision to give approval to Hinkley Point C nuclear plant. (bit.ly/1sE9Nvi)

The Telegraph

CARNEY TELLS BANKERS TO EMBRACE NEW RULES OR QUIT

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said directors and top executives should be made more responsible for any reckless staff behaviour because reforms to curb bank pay were not enough to prevent another financial crisis. (bit.ly/1qh2d4O)

EUROSTAR STAKE PUT UP FOR SALE BY GOVERNMENT

George Osborne has fired the starting gun on the sale of the Government's stake in Eurostar as part of a 20 billion pounds ($32.17 billion) privatisation push aimed at reducing Britain's debt pile. (bit.ly/1D5PjyA)

Sky News

ROAD HAULIERS IN CHRISTMAS DELIVERIES WARNING

Hauliers are warning that a national shortage of lorry drivers could hit deliveries to shops and stores in the run-up to Christmas. They say the cost of obtaining a licence and strict EU rules are putting off many would-be drivers. (bit.ly/11c5kFk)

FTSE SLIPS TO ONE-YEAR LOW ON GROWTH FEARS

The FTSE has closed at its lowest level in nearly a year with a crisis of confidence over the global recovery. It came as there were warnings about a triple-dip recession in the Eurozone at the IMF's annual conference in Washington. (bit.ly/ZVXXBP)

The Independent

BROOKS NEWMARK RESIGNS: MINISTER CAUGHT IN SEX STING TO QUIT AS MP OVER NEW SCANDAL

The Conservative MP Brooks Newmark, who quit as a minister after he was caught sending explicit photos to an undercover journalist on the internet, has announced he will stand down from Parliament as the Sun on Sunday threatens to expose a new sex scandal. (ind.pn/1sxJ308)

NURSE WHO CONTRACTED EBOLA IN US HAD 'JUST A SINGLE CONTACT' WHILE INFECTIOUS

The first ever case of Ebola being caught or transmitted in the United States was caused by "a breach of protocol" and all those who treated disease victim Thomas Eric Duncan are now "at risk," one of the country's most senior medical officers Dr. Tom Frieden, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. (ind.pn/1qfKn2a)

