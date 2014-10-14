The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
OIL SLIDES AS SAUDIS DIG IN FOR PRICE WAR
The price of Brent crude falls to $87.7 a barrel as the
Saudis refuse to slash production to address flush global supply
and arrest a dramatic slide in prices. Oil prices have hit a
near four-year low after Saudi Arabia indicated it was digging
in for a drawn-out price war. (thetim.es/11gmTV1)
'DOUBLE IRISH' TAX LOOPHOLE TO BE SEALED OFF
A tax-avoidance loophole - one that is thought to allow the
likes of Google, Facebook and Microsoft
to save hundreds of millions of dollars legally - could
be shut down beginning as early as Tuesday when Dublin announces
its annual budget. (thetim.es/1voyaiw)
The Guardian
JEAN TIROLE WINS NOBEL PRIZE FOR ECONOMICS
Jean Tirole, the French economist who has used game theory
in an attempt to find ways to control the dominance of major
companies, has won the Nobel prize for economics. Tirole, of the
University of Toulouse, said he was very grateful for the award
for his work on "taming powerful firms". (bit.ly/1tobnDl)
JIMMY CHOO SET FOR LOWER IPO PRICE
Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo is facing the prospect
of a lower flotation price for its shares as market turbulence
hits companies planning to list in London. (bit.ly/1xM1pd8)
The Telegraph
ITALY'S 'UKIP' LAUNCHES DRIVE FOR EURO REFERENDUM
Italy's Five Star Movement has launched a petition drive for
withdrawal from the euro to lift the country out of depression
and protect Italian democracy, a dramatic turn for a country
that was passionately pro-European for 60 years. "We must leave
the euro as soon as possible," said Beppe Grillo, the combative
comedian-politician and founder of the protest party that swept
into Italy's parliament last year with 26 percent of the vote.
(bit.ly/1D81ydM)
FRANCE'S PM: NOBEL PRIZE WIN MAKES MOCKERY OF FRENCH-BASHING
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has claimed that the
award of the Nobel Prize for economics to France's Jean Tirole
makes a mockery of "French-bashing" amid growing criticism of
the country's economic management. (bit.ly/1vYDU02)
Sky News
FTSE 100 DIRECTORS' EARNINGS UP 21 PCT IN A YEAR
A steep rise in long-term incentives meant directors at FTSE
100 companies earned 21 percent more in the last financial year,
a study by employment research specialists Incomes Data Services
suggests. (bit.ly/1D7GODa)
AMAZON TO CREATE 1,000 UK WAREHOUSE JOBS
Online retailer Amazon has announced plans to hire
a further 1,000 staff for its UK warehouse operations. The
company, which just a month ago said it was expanding its UK
office operations, said the separate announcement would boost
staffing levels across its eight existing distribution sites. (bit.ly/1sGvOJP)
The Independent
NASDAQ: WE'RE TOP CHOICE FOR TECH IPOS DESPITE ALIBABA
REBUFF
Nasdaq is still the top choice for tech firms looking to
list on the stock market, according to Hans-Ole Jochumsen,
president of global trading and market services at Nasdaq,
despite losing out to its bitter rival for the world record
Alibaba flotation. (ind.pn/1p7gpNk)
EUROSTAR SALE: FRANCE'S SNCF HAS NO INTENTION TO BUY UK
STAKE
SNCF, the French majority shareholder in the Eurostar, has
ruled out plans to buy the UK's stake in the Channel tunnel
train operator as the government started the sale. (ind.pn/1sJkKeV)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)