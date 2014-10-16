Oct 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
29 MLN STG PACKAGE HELPS BG TO LURE NEW BOSS
BG Group PLC has been forced to pay top dollar to
recruit one of the oil and gas sector's most well-respected
figures, Helge Lund from Statoil ASA to lead the
company after seven months without a chief executive, offering
Lund a package of up to 29 million pounds. (thetim.es/100jg55)
PANIC GRIPS INVESTORS AMID VOLATILE MARKETS
Investors succumbed to the biggest bout of jitters since the
nadir of the eurozone crisis two years ago, prompting wild
swings in equities and government bonds. Volatility took hold
and the Dow Jones swung by almost 450 points over the course of
a turbulent day. The S&P 500 VIX index has doubled in the space
of a fortnight and hit a peak of 31, higher than in the summer
of 2012. (thetim.es/1yFr8aq)
The Guardian
BANKS FACE CRACKDOWN OVER EU BONUS CAP
Europe's top banking regulator has warned banks they should
not hand their staff top-up payments to avoid the EU bonus cap
in a move that could have implications for dozens of banks and
thousands of bankers. (bit.ly/1w9CqRP)
UK UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS TO 6 PERCENT
UK unemployment has fallen below the 2 million mark for the
first time since the global financial system was on the brink of
collapse six years ago. (bit.ly/1w9CkJO)
The Telegraph
SHIRE TAKEOVER HANGS IN THE BALANCE AS 13 BLN STG WIPED OFF
SHARES
The 36 billion pounds takeover of Shire Plc was
hanging in the balance on Wednesday night after U.S. drugmaker
AbbVie Inc said it was reconsidering the deal in the
wake of US tax reforms. (bit.ly/11pitem)
TATA STEEL TO SELL OFF LONG PRODUCTS BUSINESS, AFFECTING
THOUSANDS OF BRITISH JOBS
Tata Steel Ltd is planning to sell its Long
Products division, which employs thousands of workers at several
sites in the UK. The steel giant said it had signed a Memorandum
of Understanding with the Klesch Group, an industrial company
which operates across Europe. (bit.ly/1sUdvAT)
Sky News
EX-RSA EXECUTIVE MILES TO JOIN TROUBLED WONGA
The chairman of troubled payday lender Wonga is recruiting
another former colleague from the insurer RSA Insurance Group
Plc. Paul Miles, the chief financial officer of
Capquest, a debt recovery firm, will join Wonga to take on the
same role. (bit.ly/1sffYUM)
SAINSBURY'S ENDURES BACKLASH ON NECTAR CUTS
J Sainsbury Plc's customers have threatened to shop
elsewhere after the supermarket chain confirmed it was planning
cuts to its Nectar reward points. (bit.ly/1w9ihcF)
The Independent
UBER RIVAL HAILO QUITS NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS
Taxi hailing app Hailo is to pull out of North America as
the London-based company struggles to make a profit amid
"astronomical" marketing costs. (ind.pn/1vxagkW)
BALFOUR BEATTY NAMES LEO QUINN NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Balfour Beatty has appointed a new chief executive
just weeks after fending off a takeover by rival Carillion Plc
. Leo Quinn is poised to join in January after five
years as group chief executive of defence research firm QinetiQ,
following four years as the boss of banknote printer De La Rue.
(ind.pn/1zbRX7k)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)