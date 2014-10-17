The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

MARKET TURMOIL PUTS EUROPE IN SPOTLIGHT

The threat of stagnation in Europe, a potential new eurozone crisis and weaker growth in the United States rattled markets for a second day, sending prices for everything from government debt to equities into convulsions worldwide. (thetim.es/ZwGPkN)

BUFFETT SELLS DOWN 'HUGE MISTAKE' TESCO HOLDING

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has revealed that it sold shares in supermarket chain Tesco Corp on Monday, reducing its stake from 3.6 percent to below the 3 percent threshold at which investors are obliged to declare their ownership. (thetim.es/1ucRFF6)

The Guardian

ABBVIE WITHDRAWS BID FOR SHIRE AFTER U.S. GETS TOUGH ON TAX

U.S. drugs group AbbVie Inc has pulled out of its proposed $54 billion (42.14 billion euro) takeover of Britain's Shire Plc after the Obama administration introduced rules to clamp down on overseas acquisitions driven by tax avoidance. (bit.ly/1CsDsbC)

U.S. FACTORY FIGURES HELP BRING CALM TO MARKETS AFTER DAYS OF TURMOIL

Strong U.S. factory output growth and the intervention by James Bullard, the hawkish president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, brought some relief to markets following three days of turmoil that have knocked billions of pounds off the value of the FTSE 100. (bit.ly/1sWhM6V)

The Telegraph

WORLD BRACES AS DEFLATION TREMORS HIT EUROZONE BOND MARKETS

Eurozone fears have returned with a vengeance as deepening deflation across southern Europe and fresh turmoil in Greece set off wild moves on the European bond markets. Yields on 10-year German Bund plummeted to an all-time low on 0.72 percent on flight to safety, touching levels never seen before in any major European country in recorded history. (bit.ly/1DgybWI)

ANDREW BAILEY THROWS WEIGHT BEHIND GEORGE OSBORNE OVER BONUS CAP

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, told senior bankers that the bonus cap is "the wrong policy" which would lead to unintended consequences. His comments come just a day after the European Banking Authority launched a clampdown on banks using "role-based allowances" to get around the cap. (bit.ly/1F79vSz)

Sky News

BANK RAISES FIXED PAY AS CRACKDOWN LOOMS

Sky News has learnt that Nomura Holdings Inc, the Japanese bank which acquired the European operations of Lehman Brothers after its collapse in 2008, is poised to award backdated fixed salary increases to a handful of its most senior City-based employees. (bit.ly/1F31pdw)

PM APPEALS FOR 'ONE LAST GO' ON EU IMMIGRATION

British Prime Minister David Cameron has said the immigration system is not working and he wants "one more go" at negotiating a better deal with the EU to limit the number of incomers. (bit.ly/ZwInva)

The Independent

BP LOSES COURT BATTLE OVER MEXICO GULF OIL SPILL CLAIMS

BP Plc is facing a flood of legal claims from big British investors over the Gulf of Mexico spill after it lost a crucial courtroom battle in Texas to get their cases thrown out. The investors, which include pension funds for several London boroughs and BP's arch rival, Shell, are suing in the United States, where they are likely to win far-bigger payouts than they could in Britain. (ind.pn/1sXX8V7)

BSKYB'S GERMAN STAKE COULD GET BIGGER ON EURO ZONE JITTERS

BSkyB Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch has signalled the British pay-TV firm could end up with a larger-than-expected stake in Sky Deutschland as concerns about the German economy may encourage shareholders to sell. (ind.pn/ZGPx0g)

(1 euro = 1.2814 US dollar) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)