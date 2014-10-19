Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
VIRGIN WAITS BEFORE SEEKING ITS MONEY
Days after a rival bank was forced to cancel its stock market
flotation, Virgin Money IPO-VMH.L has delayed its own 2
billion pounds ($3.22 billion) listing because of the recent
collapse in equities worldwide. The lender said that it planned
to price its shares "as soon as constructive market conditions
allow", but it would not complete a listing by the end of this
month. (thetim.es/1sZRUH4)
HEDGE FUNDS TO SNAP UP TESCO'S ASIA ASSETS
Some of the world's largest private equity groups are planning
to make offers for Tesco's 9 billion pound Asian
business as the ailing supermarket group prepares to publish its
delayed results next week. (thetim.es/1yPQ5jy)
The Guardian
BARROSO WARNS CAMERON THAT ARBITRARY MIGRATION CAP WOULD BREACH
EU LAW
UK Prime Minister David Cameron has suffered a blow to his EU
reform plans after the outgoing president of the European
commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, said an arbitrary cap on free
movement within the EU would be incompatible with European law.
(bit.ly/1yPTIGc)
WATCHDOG TO PURSUE INQUIRY INTO SEX STING AGAINST MP BROOKS
NEWMARK
The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) is to
continue to investigate the Sunday Mirror for the sex sting
carried out against MP Brooks Newmark even though the complaint
against the newspaper has been dropped. This will be the first
time that a press regulator has continued to investigate a
complaint in the absence of a complainant. It follows new rules
by the industry in the wake of the Leveson inquiry into the
failures of newspaper publishers that followed the phone-hacking
scandal. (bit.ly/1t3f1Sd)
The Telegraph
PRUDENTIAL BACKS 1 BLN STG TIDAL POWER PROJECT
Prudential Plc is poised to become the key investor in a
1 billion pound tidal power station, securing the future of the
infrastructure project. The FTSE 100 insurer, through its
investment arm M&G, is to inject up to 100 million pounds in the
Swansea Bay Tidal power station. The insurer will be the
cornerstone investor in the project, which is scheduled to open
in 2018. The backing from Prudential means the project is now
likely to get the go ahead. (bit.ly/1nuphRN)
DELTA: AIRLINES WILL ALWAYS FIGHT FOR SPACE AT HEATHROW OVER
GATWICK
Delta Air Lines Inc, the US airlines giant, has warned
that global carriers will continue to fight for space at
Heathrow, even if Gatwick is selected for expansion. The
carrier, which owns a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic
, said any solution to Britain's looming aviation
capacity crunch must involve some expansion at Heathrow because
the business traveller market surrounding the west London hub is
too valuable to surrender. (bit.ly/1rm1Jdc)
Sky News
BRITISH FIRMS CONSIDER PAYING FOR EGG FREEZING
British companies have said they would consider following Apple
Inc and Facebook Inc's lead by paying for female
staff to freeze their eggs. This week one of Europe's largest
fertility clinics is opening on the edge of the city of London.
(bit.ly/1wqyOei)
HURRICANE GONZALO TRIGGERS UK GALES ALERT
Gusts of up to 70mph threaten to cause travel disruption and
difficult driving conditions as the tail end of Hurricane
Gonzalo hits Britain. Gales are expected to affect much of the
country on Tuesday, leading the Met Office to issue a "yellow"
weather warning for most parts, including the Midlands, northern
England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and western Scotland. (bit.ly/11So6BZ)
(1 US dollar = 0.6207 British pound)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)