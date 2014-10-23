Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers.
The Times
TESCO CHAIRMAN QUITS AS PROFITS CRUMBLE BY 92 PCT
Richard Broadbent, chairman of Tesco Plc is to stand
down after a collapse in the supermarket chain's half-year
profit and an increase in the bill for a bookkeeping scandal
from 250 million pounds to 263 million pounds ($400.80 million
to $421.64 million).
(thetim.es/1wm4W1G)
The Guardian
SPIRIT PUB BARS MAGNERS OWNER'S MOVE TO GATECRASH TAKEOVER
Spirit Pub Co Plc has rejected an attempt by the
company behind Magners cider to gatecrash its 750 million pound
takeover by brewer Greene King Plc. Irish cider company
C&C Group Plc is understood to have made a new 760
million pound approach for the chain of 1,200 pubs in an effort
to trump Greene King's offer - which the Spirit board has
indicated it is willing to recommend to shareholders.
(bit.ly/1ws4Dlb)
CENTRICA BOSS ATTACKS 'CONTRADICTORY' UK POWER POLICY
Sam Laidlaw, chief executive of Centrica Plc, has urged
the government to reconsider its support for offshore wind and
other costly low-carbon technologies because it will raise the
cost for energy consumers at a time of lower wholesale power
prices. The energy boss and former government adviser also
attacked ministers for allowing energy companies to propose
coal-fired power stations for a new subsidy scheme when Britain
was trying to cut carbon emissions.
(bit.ly/1vUO17y)
BP'S NORTH SEA OIL FIND COULD YIELD 50 MLN BARRELS
BP Plc has reawakened hopes for the continuing potential
of the North Sea by making a significant oil strike that
industry experts believe could yield about 50 million barrels.
The find was made in partnership with GDF Suez of
France, and the British government said the successful well
underlined the benefits that could be achieved if companies
worked more closely together.
(bit.ly/1zmzSmY)
The Telegraph
BANK OF ENGLAND TARGETS END OF BANK BAILOUT ERA
Bank of England could fire bank bosses on the spot and replace
them with outside executives should the bank collapse under new
rules designed to prevent taxpayers bailing out banks.
(bit.ly/ZOFg2e)
CUADRILLA FRACKING PLANS SUFFER FURTHER DELAY
Cuadrilla's plans to frack for shale gas in Lancashire Holdings
Ltd have suffered further delay after council planners
requested an extra two months to consider its proposals. The
energy company submitted a planning application to Lancashire
County Council in late May to frack at a site at Preston New
Road, near Little Plumpton, followed in mid-June with plans for
a second site at Roseacre Wood.
(bit.ly/1uM1Nox)
Sky News
JOHNSON QUITS METRO BANK OVER TIME DEMANDS
Luke Johnson, one of the Britain's most successful entrepreneurs
has resigned from the board of Metro Bank as growing
regulatory scrutiny increases the time commitment required from
bank directors.
(bit.ly/1owSI6w)
