(Corrects Cuadrilla item to remove incorrect referrence to Lancashire Holdings Ltd)

Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times TESCO CHAIRMAN QUITS AS PROFITS CRUMBLE BY 92 PCT Richard Broadbent, chairman of Tesco Plc is to stand down after a collapse in the supermarket chain's half-year profit and an increase in the bill for a bookkeeping scandal from 250 million pounds to 263 million pounds ($400.80 million to $421.64 million).

The Guardian

SPIRIT PUB BARS MAGNERS OWNER'S MOVE TO GATECRASH TAKEOVER Spirit Pub Co Plc has rejected an attempt by the company behind Magners cider to gatecrash its 750 million pound takeover by brewer Greene King Plc. Irish cider company C&C Group Plc is understood to have made a new 760 million pound approach for the chain of 1,200 pubs in an effort to trump Greene King's offer - which the Spirit board has indicated it is willing to recommend to shareholders.

CENTRICA BOSS ATTACKS 'CONTRADICTORY' UK POWER POLICY Sam Laidlaw, chief executive of Centrica Plc, has urged the government to reconsider its support for offshore wind and other costly low-carbon technologies because it will raise the cost for energy consumers at a time of lower wholesale power prices. The energy boss and former government adviser also attacked ministers for allowing energy companies to propose coal-fired power stations for a new subsidy scheme when Britain was trying to cut carbon emissions.

(bit.ly/1vUO17y) BP'S NORTH SEA OIL FIND COULD YIELD 50 MLN BARRELS

BP Plc has reawakened hopes for the continuing potential of the North Sea by making a significant oil strike that industry experts believe could yield about 50 million barrels. The find was made in partnership with GDF Suez of France, and the British government said the successful well underlined the benefits that could be achieved if companies worked more closely together.

The Telegraph

BANK OF ENGLAND TARGETS END OF BANK BAILOUT ERA Bank of England could fire bank bosses on the spot and replace them with outside executives should the bank collapse under new rules designed to prevent taxpayers bailing out banks.

CUADRILLA FRACKING PLANS SUFFER FURTHER DELAY Cuadrilla's plans to frack for shale gas in Lancashire have suffered further delay after council planners requested an extra two months to consider its proposals. The energy company submitted a planning application to Lancashire County Council in late May to frack at a site at Preston New Road, near Little Plumpton, followed in mid-June with plans for a second site at Roseacre Wood.

(bit.ly/1uM1Nox) Sky News

JOHNSON QUITS METRO BANK OVER TIME DEMANDS Luke Johnson, one of the Britain's most successful entrepreneurs has resigned from the board of Metro Bank as growing regulatory scrutiny increases the time commitment required from bank directors.

(bit.ly/1owSI6w) (U.S. $1 = 0.6238 British pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)