Nov 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Air fares to rise as new runways run billions over budget

Air passengers face significant fare increases in order to pay for new runways at either Heathrow or Gatwick because the schemes will cost billions more than originally estimated, the Airports Commission said today. (thetim.es/1v1fp5r)

* We're fighting back with broadband and TV, says Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc has parked its tanks on BT's lawn with a plan to launch a consumer broadband and television service and a promise to fight fire with fire if its rival starts a price war in mobile services. The company, which until two years ago was solely a mobile phone business, said yesterday that the new services would be launched next spring. (thetim.es/1sz1lZs)

The Guardian

* EC president accused of hypocrisy over Luxembourg tax schemes

Margaret Hodge, the British scourge of corporate tax evasion, has accused the European commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, of hypocrisy and demanded he explain whether he personally authorised tax avoidance schemes that were rife in Luxembourg during his premiership of the principality. (bit.ly/1wQSGI5)

* New payday loan rules to cap fees, total cost and default charges

The UK's financial watchdog is clamping down on payday loans, with new rules to ensure that borrowers are never forced to repay more than double the amount of their original loan. (bit.ly/1svBwte)

The Telegraph

* Banks to be hit with billions in rigging fines

Banks face billions of pounds in fines on Wednesday as financial regulators announce the results of lengthy investigations into foreign exchange rigging. Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc are among six banks that are understood to have agreed to pay 1.5 billion pounds ($2.39 billion) to the Financial Conduct Authority, and American regulators are also expected to announce fines worth roughly that amount again. (bit.ly/1xg1A3o)

* Morrisons employee charged over theft of payroll data

An employee of Morrisons, the supermarket group, has been charged with fraud after an investigation into the alleged theft of payroll data relating to thousands of members of staff. Andrew Skelton has also been charged with an offence under the Computer Misuse Act and another under the Data Protection Act, the Crown Prosecution Service said. (bit.ly/1whNIju)

Sky News

* BG tweaks Chief's 12 million pounds package amid protests

The FTSE-100 oil company BG Group Plc will bow to City pressure over a 12 million pounds share award for its new chief executive after some investors indicated that they would revolt over the deal. Sky News has learnt that BG will publish a shareholder circular on Wednesday which will outline revised proposals for the remuneration package. (bit.ly/1xqvDTp)

* Newcastle owner Ashley to open chain of gyms

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is to open a chain of cut-price gyms charging 5 pounds a month with a 10-pound joining fee. It is the latest expansion of his Sports Direct business after it acquired up to 30 sites from LA Fitness. (bit.ly/1tZBrC7)

The Independent

* Singles' Day: Alibaba breaks record with $1 bln sales in first 20 minutes

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China's biggest online retailer, is capitalising on the country's annual Singles' Day, when singletons treat themselves with presents. An incredible $1 billion of goods was sold in just 20 minutes as sales started, according to the website, which has several online platforms. (ind.pn/1pOF1k0)

* American war veterans sue banks for 'helping to finance deadly operations' in Iraqi war

Taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Plc , HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc are being sued by wounded Iraq war veterans from the U.S. armed forces who blame them for allegedly processing the Iranian funds that paid for the attacks. (ind.pn/147Fm7t) (1 US dollar = 0.6281 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)