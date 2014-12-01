The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

To Gfinity and beyond, as eSports comes to AIM

Gfinity, which runs tournaments in which gamers are watched while playing at sports stadiums and entertainment venues, is to raise funds to help to build a dedicated "eSports" stadium near London. (thetim.es/1A5dawu)

Co-operative Bank set to fail latest stress test

The Co-operative Bank is set to fail a key test of its financial strength this month and is expected to be forced at least to accelerate its recovery plan to keep regulators onside. (thetim.es/11G2IzA)

The Guardian

Barclays rolls out face-to-face video banking

Barclays Plc is to offer a "video banking" service that allows customers to have a "face-to-face" conversation with an adviser via their smartphone, tablet or computer, wherever they are in the world, whatever the time of day. The bank said the move was "a UK banking first". (bit.ly/1rHwNeu)

Christmas shopping frenzy moves online for Cyber Monday

After Black Friday's pitched supermarket battles over discounted TVs and domestic gadgets, the retail frenzy moves online to a day the industry has christened Cyber Monday, with nearly 650 million pounds ($1.01 billion) expected to be spent with the click of a mouse.(bit.ly/1y9Mg8F)

The Telegraph

United Cacao sweetens Aim with 23 mln pounds float

United Cacao IPO-UCLS.L is to float on London's junior Aim market today, making it the first publicly-listed pure-play cocoa bean plantation in the world. The listing comes at a time of unprecedented global demand for chocolate, with production problems in the major supplier countries prompting concerns about an impending chocolate shortage. (bit.ly/12avtVU)

Banks remove barriers to business loans

Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc , Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc have introduced common standards meaning it will take no more than seven working days to process applications allowing rival lenders to secure loans against businesses' assets. (bit.ly/12i7EL1)

Sky News

Retailers hope Black Friday feeling will last

Retailers are hoping to cash in on further price cuts this weekend after the frenzy of Black Friday saw shoppers scrambling to bag pre-Christmas bargains. Online retailers are also preparing their systems for similar success on Cyber Monday, another sales event originating in the U.S. and adopted by the UK (bit.ly/1Cw1mZ0)

Ex-BP boss Tony Hayward boosted by Kurdish payout

Genel Energy, an oil explorer founded by Tony Hayward, a former BP Plc chief executive, will disclose that it has received a multimillion pound payment after a months-long delay prompted partly by Islamic State incursions into Kurdistan. (bit.ly/1vDjda5)

