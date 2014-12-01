The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
To Gfinity and beyond, as eSports comes to AIM
Gfinity, which runs tournaments in which gamers are watched
while playing at sports stadiums and entertainment venues, is to
raise funds to help to build a dedicated "eSports" stadium near
London. (thetim.es/1A5dawu)
Co-operative Bank set to fail latest stress test
The Co-operative Bank is set to fail a key test of its
financial strength this month and is expected to be forced at
least to accelerate its recovery plan to keep regulators onside.
(thetim.es/11G2IzA)
The Guardian
Barclays rolls out face-to-face video banking
Barclays Plc is to offer a "video banking" service
that allows customers to have a "face-to-face" conversation with
an adviser via their smartphone, tablet or computer, wherever
they are in the world, whatever the time of day. The bank said
the move was "a UK banking first". (bit.ly/1rHwNeu)
Christmas shopping frenzy moves online for Cyber Monday
After Black Friday's pitched supermarket battles over
discounted TVs and domestic gadgets, the retail frenzy moves
online to a day the industry has christened Cyber Monday, with
nearly 650 million pounds ($1.01 billion) expected to be spent
with the click of a mouse.(bit.ly/1y9Mg8F)
The Telegraph
United Cacao sweetens Aim with 23 mln pounds float
United Cacao IPO-UCLS.L is to float on London's junior Aim
market today, making it the first publicly-listed pure-play
cocoa bean plantation in the world. The listing comes at a time
of unprecedented global demand for chocolate, with production
problems in the major supplier countries prompting concerns
about an impending chocolate shortage. (bit.ly/12avtVU)
Banks remove barriers to business loans
Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc
, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc
have introduced common standards meaning it will take no more
than seven working days to process applications allowing rival
lenders to secure loans against businesses' assets. (bit.ly/12i7EL1)
Sky News
Retailers hope Black Friday feeling will last
Retailers are hoping to cash in on further price cuts this
weekend after the frenzy of Black Friday saw shoppers scrambling
to bag pre-Christmas bargains. Online retailers are also
preparing their systems for similar success on Cyber Monday,
another sales event originating in the U.S. and adopted by the
UK (bit.ly/1Cw1mZ0)
Ex-BP boss Tony Hayward boosted by Kurdish payout
Genel Energy, an oil explorer founded by Tony
Hayward, a former BP Plc chief executive, will disclose
that it has received a multimillion pound payment after a
months-long delay prompted partly by Islamic State incursions
into Kurdistan. (bit.ly/1vDjda5)
($1 = 0.6409 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)