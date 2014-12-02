Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
PPP sale could spell break-up for Balfour
Britain's biggest construction company could be broken up
after receiving a 1 billion pound ($1.57 billion) offer for its
public private partnerships investment division. Balfour Beatty
Plc confirmed that John Laing Infrastructure Fund
had tabled an offer. (thetim.es/1yy0e1Q)
EY wins right to offer legal services
Ernst & Young LLP has won the right to set up shop
in Britain's legal services market after the "big four" auditor
was granted a licence to operate. EY said it had recruited three
legal partners and planned to recruit a further 30 people to
build a law practice in England and Wales in the next six
months. (thetim.es/1ybcQyg)
The Guardian
Bank of England investigating risk of 'carbon bubble'
The Bank of England is to conduct an enquiry into the risk
of fossil fuel companies causing a major economic crash if
future climate change rules render their coal, oil and gas
assets worthless. The concept of a "carbon bubble" is being
taken increasingly seriously by some major financial companies
including Citi, HSBC and Moody's Corp,
but the Bank's enquiry is the most significant endorsement yet
from a regulator. (bit.ly/1rPdikl)
Northern Ireland corporation tax cut announcement expected
on Wednesday
The chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is expected
in Wednesday's autumn statement to allow Stormont to cut the
corporate tax rate to 12.5 percent in an attempt to compete with
Dublin for inward investment. As Stormont politicians await
word, a think tank has warned the move could cost the region 400
million pounds in public spending cuts. (bit.ly/1HT2BBN)
The Telegraph
Suspended Tesco executive to return as Dave Lewis overhauls
team
Dave Lewis has put himself in charge of Tesco Plc
struggling UK business after four of the executives suspended
due to an accounting scandal left the company. Lewis, the chief
executive of Tesco, has overhauled the senior management of
Britain's biggest retailer in one of his first major strategic
moves. (bit.ly/1yxQPHR)
Vodafone 'could beat competition concerns' to seal 80 bln
pounds Liberty Global deal
Vodafone could overcome stringent German competition
rules to complete an 80 billion pounds-plus takeover of Liberty
Global, the cable group that owns Virgin Media,
according to senior City legal sources. (bit.ly/1ybaWxA)
Sky News
UK's new warships will be built in Scotland
The UK's new warships will be built on the Clyde, it has
been confirmed, after fears were raised over the possibility of
the contract going abroad. Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said
there should be "no confusion" over where the new generation of
Type 26 frigates will be constructed. (bit.ly/1v7gZvX)
Watchdog to deliver fresh blow to Royal Mail
Regulators will say on Tuesday that they disagree with Royal
Mail Plc's view of competition in the postal sector. Sky
News said Ofcom made the conclusion following an assessment that
Royal Mail's ability to meet its universal service obligation is
not being impeded by competition in the end-to-end delivery
market. (bit.ly/1yaXcDf)
The Independent
BG scraps new boss Helge Lund controversial remuneration
package amid investor fury
Energy giant BG Group Plc has bowed to shareholder
pressure and slashed a controversial "golden hello" planned for
incoming boss Helge Lund. Lund, who will join BG in March,
previously worked at Norway's Statoil, where he is
credited with turning around its fortunes. (ind.pn/1zJCffF)
Starbucks completes 20 million pound tax payment as coffee
chain seeks to put scandal behind
Starbucks Corp has made its final 5 million pounds
payment to the taxman after it was exposed for paying virtually
no corporate tax in the United Kingdom since its launch 16 years
ago. The coffee chain said it wants to put the scandal behind it
and will turn a profit in the UK within three years and start
paying taxes regularly. (ind.pn/1tFr9np)
($1 = 0.6356 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Ken
Wills)