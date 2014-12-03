The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FOOD PRICES SLIDE AMID DISCOUNTING WARS

The price of food in the shops has fallen for the first time in eight years as supermarkets wage a bitter discounting war and the cost of everyday ingredients plunges on the commodity markets. Food prices were down 0.2 percent in November compared with the same month a year ago, according to an index compiled by the British Retail Consortium and Nielsen. (thetim.es/12lvhCm)

KIER BECOMES LATEST SUITOR FOR MOUCHEL

Mouchel, the outsourcing company that manages a third of Britain's roads, has received a 400 million pound ($626 million) takeover approach from Kier Group Plc, the builder. Kier, which maintains 35,000 kilometre of roads, confirmed that it had made an approach. (thetim.es/1tBiJ11)

The Guardian

AVIVA'S 5.6 BILLION POUND TAKEOVER OF FRIENDS LIFE CREATES UK'S LARGEST INSURER.

Aviva has agreed to take over Friends Life Group in a 5.6 billion pound deal that will create the UK's biggest insurance, savings and asset management company. The combined company, retaining the name Aviva, will serve 16 million customers, or one in four households in the United Kingdom. (bit.ly/1zfGWhe)

JOHN LEWIS BREAKS ITS ALL-TIME SALES RECORD IN BLACK FRIDAY WEEK

John Lewis said it had sold an average of one tablet computer every second and a flatscreen 40-inch voice-command TV every minute from the moment 24 hours of promotions began at midnight last Thursday. (bit.ly/1zdb3pr)

The Telegraph

GEORGE OSBORNE TO DELIVER NEAR 1 BLN POUNDS PACKAGE FOR SMALL BUSINESS

George Osborne is to deliver a near 1 billion pound boost to Britain's small and medium-sized businesses in a bid to spur the engine of the UK economy. Osborne is expected to unveil an additional 400 million pounds for the British Business Bank, as well as further funding for the Enterprise Finance Guarantee scheme. (bit.ly/1ydWsbv)

VICTORY FOR UK MICRO FIRMS AS HMRC TWEAKS EU VAT MOSS RULE

The government has agreed to change a controversial VAT rule that thousands of UK business owners claimed was putting their companies at risk. New EU regulation due to be introduced on Jan. 1, 2015, would have forced UK firms selling digital services in Europe to register for VAT in every country. (bit.ly/1ydgOq8)

Sky News

UNION SECURES JAGUAR LAND ROVER PAY DEAL

UK workers at Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Indian firm Tata Motors Ltd since 2008, are to be balloted on a new pay offer. Staff affiliated to the union Unite had reportedly demanded a bonus and a salary increase of more than 3 percent over the next three years, arguing they deserved a better reward for their contribution to the firm's turnaround. (bit.ly/1Bb4nwj)

DUBAI PLOTS SALE OF UK ENGINEER DONCASTERS

One of Britain's most advanced privately owned engineering groups is about to be put up for sale more than eight years after being acquired by Dubai's ruling family. Investment bankers will be appointed in the coming weeks to advise on the sale of Doncasters, a Burton-upon-Trent-based company which manufactures precision components for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. (bit.ly/1yG3Izm)

The Independent

THE LEGO MOVIE BRINGS IN BIG BUCKS FOR MERLIN ENTERTAINMENT

Merlin Entertainment, the firm behind Madame Tussauds and Legoland has revealed the huge success of "The Lego Movie" had buoyed profits but it is struggling in Thailand due to the latest round of civil unrest to hit the country. (ind.pn/1pPSGXH)

FOUR SCANDAL-LINKED TESCO DIRECTORS LEAVE

Four of the eight directors suspended by Tesco are leaving the group in the biggest shake-up by new Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis since the uncovering of a 263 million pound accountancy scandal. UK Managing Director Chris Bush, seen as a protege of the former chief executive, Phil Clarke, was the most high-profile dismissal, although the company refused to reveal whether he resigned or was sacked. (ind.pn/1ydkKHp)