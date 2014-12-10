Dec 10 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

SUPREME COURT LEAVES BP STUCK IN OIL SPILL

BP has lost in its latest attempt to cap its liabilities over the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. The U.S. Supreme Court threw out its legal challenge against a multibillion-dollar compensation scheme yesterday. (thetim.es/1ufeBmU)

BRITAIN BRACED FOR WEATHER BOMB BLITZ

Winds reaching 80 mile per hour were predicted last night as forecasters warned that Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales can expect severe gales until tomorrow. The rapid cyclogenesis known as a "weather bomb" is a deep low pressure system moving slowly eastwards between Scotland and Iceland. (thetim.es/1wwgFyd)

The Guardian

NEW SCOTLAND YARD IS BOUGHT FOR 370 MILLION POUNDS BY DEVELOPER

Possibly the world's most famous police headquarters, New Scotland Yard in London, has been sold for 370 million pounds ($580 million) to a Middle East investor who plans to replace the 1960s block with luxury apartments. (bit.ly/1zquYDu)

PORTUGUESE BRICKLAYERS PAID 1,000 POUNDS A WEEK DUE TO SHORTAGE OF UK WORKERS

Building firms are having to hire bricklayers from Portugal, paying them 1,000 pounds a week, because of a shortage of workers from the UK. One in three large construction firms in London are having to turn down bidding opportunities because of a shortage of skilled workers, said the employment group Manpower. (bit.ly/1wb12ZK)

The Telegraph

BG TO SELL AUSTRALIA GAS PIPELINE FOR $5 BILLION

BG Group Plc has sold a gas project in Australia for $5 billion , as the UK-listed energy giant focuses on exploration amid falling profits. The British company has offloaded a liquefied natural gas pipeline in Queensland to APA Group. (bit.ly/1vLUZMt)

PETROL TO DROP TO 1 POUND A LITRE, SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS

Kevin Daly, senior economist at Goldman Sachs, said the falling oil price would boost consumer confidence even as wage growth remains weak and uncertainty clouds the global growth outlook. (bit.ly/1waZT5O)

Sky News

TOP EXECUTIVES QUIT WOODFORD FUNDS VENTURE

Two of Woodford Investment Management's executives Nick Hamilton, chief operating officer and Gray Smith, the chief legal and compliance officer who were instrumental in backing Neil Woodford have quit his asset management start-up less than a year after its launch. (bit.ly/1wcEFmB)

TESCO REFUSES EXECUTIVES APPEAL OVER SACKING

A number of senior managers who left Tesco after profits were overstated by 263 million pounds ($412.12 million) have been told by the retailer that they have no right to appeal over their departures. (bit.ly/1wuOwHL)

The Independent

MANCHESTER UNITED SHARES: EDWARD GLAZER PUTS THREE MILLION SHARES IN OLD TRAFFORD CLUB UP FOR SALE

Edward Glazer, one of Malcolm Glazer's six children, has put three million shares in Manchester United Plc up for sale, little more than six months after his father's death, and stands to recoup in the region of $45 million. (ind.pn/1BxiP1Z)

UKIP GENERAL SECRETARY SUSPENDED OVER SEX HARASSMENT CLAIM BY HIGH-PROFILE CANDIDATE NATASHA BOLTER

UK Independence Party has been plunged into a fresh crisis after one of its most high-profile female candidates quit the party over sex harassment claims against its general secretary. Natasha Bolter, an Oxford-educated former Labour party activist, claims that she was propositioned by the party's general secretary Roger Bird on the day she was interviewed as a prospective candidate. (ind.pn/164lQK5) ($1 = 0.6382 pounds) (1 British pound = $1.5675) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)