Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

FALLING OIL PRICES AND NORTH SEA PLATFORMS CUT BRITAIN'S TRADE DEFICIT

Falling oil prices and North Sea platforms coming back on line helped drive Britain's trade deficit down to its lowest level in seven months in October. Imports of goods and services were 2 billion pounds higher than UK exports in October, a sharp improvement on September's 2.8 billion pounds ($4.41 billion)deficit. (thetim.es/1qx9kfh)

CONSUMERS 'OVERPAYING FOR ENERGY COSTS', SAYS NEW OFGEM BOSS

The new head of Ofgem has accused the regulator's previous regime of failing 15 million households that have not switched supplier and are paying over the odds as a result. (thetim.es/1zNHc7o)

The Guardian

BRITISH MPS DEMAND INQUIRY INTO UK'S ROLE IN CIA ABDUCTIONS

MPs and human rights groups have demanded a judge-led inquiry into Britain's involvement in CIA abductions of terror suspects, following the devastating U.S. Senate intelligence committee's report. (bit.ly/1wzCFIp)

HSBC FIRES TOP FOREX TRADING EXECUTIVE

HSBC Holdings Plc fired a top foreign exchange trading executive a month after being fined 389 million pounds by U.S. and UK regulators over market rigging. Stuart Scott, head of forex trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was dismissed on Tuesday, sources confirmed. (bit.ly/139abIO)

The Telegraph

SKY CONSIDERS WITHDRAWAL OF NOW TV FROM YOUVIEW

Row over costs and slow development threatens streaming distribution deal with BT and TalkTalk set-top-box consortium. Sky could withdraw its Now TV streaming service from BT and TalkTalk's television subscribers in a row over costs and the slow development of the YouView set-top-box technology they use. (bit.ly/1qw79Zf)

CRYSTAL AMBER CLOSES IN ON SAINSBURY'S SHARE RAID WITH PLANS TO RAISE NEW FUND

Crystal Amber the UK activist fund, is planning to raise fresh firepower to target Britain's biggest blue-chip companies fuelling speculation that it is moving closer to a share raid on Sainsbury. (bit.ly/1392fHq)

Sky News

FCA BOSSES FACE SECOND BONUS BLOW OVER PROBE

The City watchdog's top executives could have their bonuses withheld or reduced for a second consecutive year following a coruscating report on its handling of an inquiry into the insurance industry. (bit.ly/12vjjGH)

BP TO SPEND $1 BLN ON GLOBAL RESTRUCTURE

Oil giant BP has announced plans for major restructuring across its global operations. The announcement of the $1 billion plan comes as crude oil prices have continued to slide, reaching five-year lows in December. (bit.ly/1Ah2A4T)

The Independent

CITY WATCHDOG LAMBASTED OVER INSURANCE FIASCO THAT WIPED BILLIONS OF POUNDS FROM INDUSTRY

Britain's financial watchdog was chastised in a damning report accusing it of being "high risk, poorly supervised and inadequately controlled" after wiping billions off the value of the City's insurers. (ind.pn/12O66IY)

THE TOP 25 PLACES TO WORK IN THE UK: GOOGLE TOPS LIST DECIDED BY EMPLOYEES

Google Inc's culture and the level of trust given to its employees have seen it named the best place to work in the UK, according to worker feedback. (ind.pn/167uCH6)

