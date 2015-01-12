Jan 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Shire Plc has pledged itself to an independent
future by striking a $5.2 billion deal to buy NPS
Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialist developer of
medicines for rare diseases. (thetim.es/1snBuu5)
New rules to strengthen the UK takeover code come into
effect today in the wake of Pfizer Inc's highly
politicised attempt to buy its British competitor AstraZeneca
Plc. (thetim.es/1C5i5OB)
The Guardian
Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is creating 1,300 new
jobs after announcing its newest model will be made in Britain.
(bit.ly/1IDbSeR)
Harvest Energy service station in Birmingham is believed to
be the first in the UK to slash petrol prices below the 1
pound-a-litre ($2) mark over the weekend, in a move welcomed by
motoring organisations. (bit.ly/17ye4ZB)
The Telegraph
Quindell Plc, the troubled insurance outsourcer,
will attempt to restore its reputation today by hiring a number
of experienced leaders. (bit.ly/1C5mIZ0)
Biotech group Redx Pharma, which is backed by venture
capitalist Jon Moulton, is to float on the junior Aim market in
a deal valuing the Liverpool-based business at up to 80 million
pounds ($121.36 million). (bit.ly/1smNnAp)
Sky News
The agency which represents taxpayers' stakes in Britain's
bailed-out lenders is in talks with Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
about a 2 billion pound capital-raising that could
eventually dilute the government's shareholding. (bit.ly/1xXVG8b)
The former chief executive officer of Somerfield is being
drafted to spearhead a 70 million pound flotation of ScS
Upholstery, the furniture retailer. (bit.ly/1ANCDOm)
The Independent
Coca-Cola is poised to axe over 1,500 jobs in a bid
to cut costs. (ind.pn/1I06xzC)
Circle Holdings PLC, the company running Britain's
only privatised general hospital, on Monday said it was handing
it back to taxpayers due to government spending cuts and the
unprecedented increase of A&E (accident and emergency) patients.
(ind.pn/17phXjG)
($1 = 0.6592 pounds)
