Jan 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Dalton Philips, the outgoing boss of WM Morrison owned up to strategic errors in his failed efforts to turn around the supermarket chain's fortunes after being sacked yesterday. (thetim.es/1xm8XR9)

E.ON has become the first of Britain's Big Six energy firms to cut its household bills following pressure from the chancellor, as the price of oil continues to plummet. (thetim.es/1CgYg74)

The Guardian

UK inflation unexpectedly halved in December to the lowest level on record as the sharp drop in global oil prices fed through to petrol pumps and the supermarket price war cut consumers shopping bills. (bit.ly/1svUXIR)

The World Bank has warned of the risk of the eurozone sliding into permanent stagnation and urged the European Central Bank to embark on a money-creation programme to boost growth. (bit.ly/1IIhHHW)

The Telegraph

The UK economy is in danger of falling into deflation, the Bank of England's Governor warned as data showed that inflation had fallen to a 14-year low. (bit.ly/1AYoldT)

The Bank of England has been accused of inconsistency for allowing banks to hide their reliance on financial life support if they run into trouble. Fitch Ratings said the Bank's decision to waive rules forcing struggling banks to disclose how they are being propped up by emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) could disadvantage investors and see them withdraw funds from banks.(bit.ly/1u35ffe)

Sky News

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) measured consumer price inflation (CPI) at 0.5 percent in December - its joint lowest level on record - slowing from a rate of 1 percent in the previous month. (bit.ly/1wWUD2q)

Shantex, a Chinese manufacturer and exporter of textile accessories, is among a pack of potential bidders for Phase Eight, which has been put up for sale by its private equity backers. (bit.ly/1z75dtF)

The Independent

J Sainsbury Plc's has announced it will cut 500 jobs - in a move that comes as part of the latest round of money-saving measures in the supermarket industry. (ind.pn/1Ce14lp)

Bakery chain Greggs Plc has beaten profit forecasts for the second time in a month following "very strong" Christmas sales - sending shares up more than 8 percent to a record high. (ind.pn/14vA2uj) ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)