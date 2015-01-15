Jan 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

An internal investigation at the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has revealed serious failings in the way in which it used the Enterprise Finance Guarantee, a government scheme designed to boost lending to smaller companies. (thetim.es/1zepygB)

A huge programme of bond-buying by the European Central Bank won legal approval, clearing the way for it to spend hundreds of billions of euros to fight deflation. (thetim.es/1szWYDY)

The Guardian

Tesco Plc was dealt a fresh blow when Standard & Poor's downgraded the supermarket's credit rating to non-investment grade, or junk status, due to the challenges building in the sector. (bit.ly/1wcGq07)

The British fashion label Burberry has credited a Christmas advertising campaign fronted by Romeo Beckham, the 12-year-old son of Victoria and David, with boosting sales in the United States, Europe and the Middle East - and helping to make up for falling sales in Hong Kong in the wake of the pro-democracy demonstrations. (bit.ly/17JbLTy)

The Telegraph

Scotland's economy is likely to be harmed by the collapsing price of oil, the Governor of the Bank of England has said, although most of the effects will be offset by the country's position in the UK. (bit.ly/1ydDl7d)

Chancellor George Osborne has promised that Britain will run a budget surplus in good economic times, as he set out plans for a "credible fiscal policy" to strengthen the UK's recovery. (bit.ly/1x2wlUZ)

Sky News

Austin Reed, the high street clothing retailer, is examining the closure of dozens of high street stores as part of a restructuring aimed at securing its long-term future. (bit.ly/1szZCd0)

A series of class action lawsuits over the Libor rate-rigging scandal is acting as an obstacle to plans for a merger of the UK banking sector's leading trade associations. (bit.ly/1yl4GRK)

The Independent

Shares in the retailer SuperGroup Plc gained 10 percent after its like-for-like sales rose 12.4 percent during the 11 weeks ending Jan 10, despite an unseasonably warm autumn. (ind.pn/14WojWI)

J Sainsbury Plc's and WM Morrison have capped off a disastrous week for supermarket workers as nearly 2,000 jobs were lost across the UK high street, in the clearest sign that the Big Four supermarkets are feeling the effects of shoppers' shifting demands. (ind.pn/1xYIJch)