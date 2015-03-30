March 31 The following are the top stories on
The Times
MEDIEVAL MPS ABUSE POWERS, SAYS MOULTON
Jon Moulton, founder of Better Capital, the private equity
vehicle that owned City Link, has rebuffed MPs who criticised
him over the collapse of the courier group and accused them of
abusing their "medieval powers" and failing to give him a fair
hearing. (thetim.es/1OS0CB6)
B&Q shuts stores as Britain gives up DIY
The parent company of B&Q will reveal plans on Tuesday to
shut dozens of DIY stores in response to a long-term decline in
the number of Britons willing to spend their weekends immersed
in doing things themselves. Kingfisher PLC is to
announce that between 40 and 60 DIY stores will close out of a
total B&Q estate of 360 outlets. The cutbacks will jeopardise up
to 1,000 jobs, including that of Kevin O'Byrne, the chain's
boss, who is expected to leave. (thetim.es/1CqIuaV)
The Guardian
MORTGAGE DEMAND SURGES AS OPTIMISM ABOUT UK ECONOMY REACHES
13-YEAR HIGH
Britons enter the five-week election campaign more upbeat
about the economy than at any time in almost 13 years, according
to the latest snapshot of confidence from the polling
organisation Gfk. Against a backdrop of falling inflation and a
boost to spending power from plunging energy prices, Gfk said
all five of its measures of consumer confidence had picked up in
the past month. (bit.ly/1Dh9Hz5)
TESCO TO REDUCE NUMBER OF CHARGES IMPOSED ON SUPPLIERS
Tesco PLC is radically restructuring the way it
works with suppliers, cutting the number of ways in which it
charges them from 24 to just three. The plan was outlined by
Dave Lewis, the chief executive, as the groceries watchdog
investigates Tesco over its dealings with manufacturers and
distributors in the wake of a 263-million pound ($389.21
million) accounting scandal linked to misstatement of income
from such suppliers. (bit.ly/1F9X3AX)
The Telegraph
RBS EXECUTIVE TO LEAVE AFTER COMPLAINING HE WAS 'BORED' AT
WORK
Rory Cullinan, chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland's
investment bank, is leaving just weeks after messages he sent to
his daughter were revealed, showing he was "bored" at work. (bit.ly/1BJKvfY)
SFO FINED FOR BAE CORRUPTION CASE SECURITY BLUNDER
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has been hit with a
180,000-pound fine for an "astounding" security blunder that saw
it send thousands of confidential papers to the wrong witness in
its investigation of allegedly corrupt arms deals between BAE
Systems and Saudi Arabia. (bit.ly/1acgSgO)
Sky News
PENSION DATA SALES CLAIMS TRIGGER INQUIRY
An investigation has been launched by the Information
Commissioner's Office into claims that details of millions of
people's pensions are being sold to cold-calling firms and
fraudsters. (bit.ly/1G7Q9gV)
LABOUR BUSINESS LAUNCH OVERSHADOWED BY ROW
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband's
business manifesto launch has been overshadowed by a row over
Labour's use of business leaders' quotes in an advertisement for
the party's stance on the EU. (bit.ly/1DhclVe)
The Independent
B&Q PARENT KINGFISHER PULLS OUT OF MR BRICOLAGE TAKEOVER
TALKS A DAY BEFORE RESULTS
Executives at B&Q parent company Kingfisher were left empty
handed after nine months of negotiations to buy French rival DIY
chain Mr Bricolage collapsed. (ind.pn/1CqKMqw)
TAX AVOIDANCE INVESTIGATIONS UP BY A QUARTER
A Finance team set up by the UK's HM Revenue and Customs to
target wealthy fund managers and investment bankers has brought
in 39 million pounds since it started in September 2012, while
the number of investigations is up by a quarter in the last
year. (ind.pn/1EWFXUs)
($1 = 0.6757 pounds)
