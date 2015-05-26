The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Greece is bankrupt and will default on a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund that is due in two weeks, the country's interior minister, Nikos Voutsis, said on Monday. (thetim.es/1EtOjlC)

The FBI is investigating claims that British users of Uber, the online taxi booking service, have had money taken from their accounts fraudulently for fictitious journeys often made abroad. (thetim.es/1EtOmhi)

The Guardian

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras convened an emergency meeting of his political negotiation team on Monday following a stark warning from Athens that default was looming. Tsipras instructed officials to act speedily as his government sought to defuse tensions, saying it would do its best to honour its debts. (bit.ly/1EtOFIS)

Sidestepping Britain's demands to renegotiate the Lisbon treaty and Britain's place in the EU, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the French president, Francois Hollande, have sealed an agreement aimed at fashioning a tighter political union among the single-currency countries while operating within the confines of the existing treaty. (bit.ly/1EtOM7p)

The Telegraph

Andrew Wilson, the European chief executive of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has warned the world is sinking under too much debt and an ageing global population means countries' debt piles are in danger of growing out of control. (bit.ly/1EtPdhY)

Tom Hayes, a former trader at UBS and Citigroup in Japan, is set to face the first criminal trial from Tuesday onwards in the multi-billion dollar forex-rate rigging scandal. (bit.ly/1eqWDO5)

Sky News

Stonegate, one of UK's largest owner of managed pubs, may list itself on the London stock market in 2016 for a valuation of about 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion). (bit.ly/1eqVoP4)

Paul Mason, the retail veteran who chairs New Look, is to step down from his role at the fashion retailer following its 2 billion pound takeover by a South African investment vehicle. (bit.ly/1eqVE0n)

The Independent

Spanish olive groves are at risk of being wiped out by a strain of "olive ebola" which has ravaged the crop in Italy. The bacteria Xylella fastidiosa, believed to have originally come from the United States, has torn through southern Italy since it first appeared in late 2013. (ind.pn/1eqVWnV)

Major General Qassem Soleimani, general in charge of Iran's paramilitary activities in the Middle East, said the United States and other powers were failing to confront Islamic State, and only Iran was committed to the task, a news agency has reported. (ind.pn/1eqW2w2)

($1 = 0.6467 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)