The Times
The Financial Conduct Authority has fined Stewart Ford, the
founder and chief executive of Keydata, the failed investment
firm, 75 million pounds ($115.43 million) after tens of
thousands of people lost out as a result of the poor performance
of the bonds. (thetim.es/1FCifA2)
The Irish government has accepted a bid for its 25.1 percent
stake in Aer Lingus from International Airlines Group
that values the former national carrier at 1.4 billion
euros ($1.52 billion). (thetim.es/1FCiN94)
The Guardian
Greece could secure vital weeks to negotiate a rescue deal
with its creditors if Athens is able to delay repayments worth
1.6 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund, as
critical deadlines approach. (bit.ly/1FCiMBW)
Power sharing in Northern Ireland entered a new crisis on
Tuesday when a bill to reform the region's welfare system was
shot down by nationalist parties. The failure to push
legislation through the Stormont assembly leaves the Northern
Ireland executive with a 600 million pound black hole in its
budget. (bit.ly/1FCiXNJ)
The Telegraph
New research has found that many sellers, who watched annual
house price growth in London gradually slow over the last nine
months, have now kick-started the sales process, banking on
heightened demand following the election and a seasonal increase
in what the buyer is willing to pay. (bit.ly/1FCjsXX)
Banker Tom Hayes, described as the "ringmaster" of a cartel
of powerful traders, made 4.8 million pounds ($7.39 million)
rigging interest rates that influence loans and other contracts
while working at UBS and Citigroup, the
Southwark Crown Court heard. (bit.ly/1FCjvmA)
Sky News
Charter Communications has confirmed a $56.7
billion deal to take over Time Warner Cable, creating
one of the largest TV and internet providers in the U.S. (bit.ly/1FCjMGr)
David Peattie, who took over as chief executive of Fairfield
Energy in 2011, is to leave the company in the wake of its
announcement that it is to decommission its Dunlin Alpha
platform. (bit.ly/1FCjShe)
The Independent
The Financial Conduct Authority's income from fines is set
to fall short of a record for the first time since 2011, despite
announcing two of the three biggest penalties ever imposed on
financial firms operating in Britain within the past month. (ind.pn/1FCk1kA)
Jony Ive, the British man behind the design of Apple's
best known products from the iMac to the iPod to the
Apple Watch, has been promoted from his previous position of
senior vice president of design. (ind.pn/1FCk93K)
($1 = 0.6497 pounds)
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
