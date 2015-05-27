May 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The United States has intervened in Europe's game of brinkmanship with Greece by warning that a "blow-up" of Greek debt would cause a crisis with financial reverberations around the world. (thetim.es/1KpDJRJ)

Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, while speaking at the Code Conference in California, said the messaging app plans to do an initial public offering. The latest funding round values the company at $15 billion. (thetim.es/1FPiuct)

Tesco PLC has slumped out of the world's brand premier league and been overtaken by the German discounter Aldi in the latest sign of the damage caused by a £263m accounting scandal and errors on pricing, quality and customer service. (bit.ly/1FPiBoc)

The international development secretary Justine Greening is urging the EU to match Britain's commitment to higher aid spending, warning that the flow of migrants will only be stemmed once poverty is tackled at source. (bit.ly/1FPiWHr)

Harriet Green, the former boss of troubled tour operator Thomas Cook, has pledged to donate a third of her bonus to charity following a public backlash against the company over its handling of the deaths of two children on one of its holidays. (bit.ly/1FPj61y)

Facebook -owned Oculus VR has bought an eight-month old British startup Surreal Vision. Founders of the company Richard Newcombe, Renato Salas-Moreno and Steven Lovegrove will join Oculus in Redmond, Washington. (bit.ly/1FPkhOL)

Quitting the EU would be "bad for business," Lloyd's of London Chief Executive Officer Inga Beale has warned as the government confirmed plans for an in/out referendum. (bit.ly/1FPj8GR)

New evidence has surfaced against Tom Hayes, former trader at UBS and Citigroup, who is accused of rigging a key interest rate in foreign exchange trade. Hayes asked his stepbrother to buy a "few drinks" for his colleague at HSBC so that he could rig the Libor rates for yen. (bit.ly/1FPjUDz)

Generations of top-ranking Fifa officials have engaged in "rampant, systemic and deep-rooted" corruption which has poisoned world football for decades, it was claimed, as two separate criminal investigations sparked the biggest crisis in the history of football. (ind.pn/1FPjXiL)

Stewart Ford, the founder of the insolvent investment firm Keydata who was slapped with a record-breaking 75 million pounds ($115.10 million) fine, has hit back with a 700 million pound High Court claim against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the accountants PwC. (ind.pn/1FPk9OZ)

