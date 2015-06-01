June 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Land Registry said its data showed that house prices across England and Wales had now risen by 5.1 percent on an annual basis to take the average price to 179,817 stg. ($273,213.95) (thetim.es/1AGDj9T)

Plus500, the troubled contracts for difference broker that has come under fire over its anti-money laundering procedures, is to be put out of its misery in a 460 million stg ($699.11 million) takeover by Playtech. (thetim.es/1BEDTjb)

The Guardian

Worries about the unbalanced nature of Britain's economic recovery intensified on Monday after news that UK factories struggled to crank up output in May amid flagging overseas demand. (bit.ly/1FpYHfX)

George Osborne is expected to use his Mansion House address to senior City figures next week to sketch out how he intends to start the sale of the government's 79 percent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland since the 2008 crisis. (bit.ly/1SQMQRb)

The Telegraph

Greece's creditor powers convened a late-night emergency summit in Berlin on Monday, amid talks the debtor will finally be handed a "take it or leave it" from lenders over its eurozone future. (bit.ly/1dHLRmK)

Europe's biggest oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell and BP, have written an open letter calling for a binding global system of carbon trading in a bid to head off climate change critics. (bit.ly/1I6vLwC)

Sky News

HSBC holdings PLC will next week set out plans to cut thousands more jobs across its global workforce as it tries to reassure shareholders that its focus on costs remains undiminished after a series of reputational crises. (bit.ly/1cu2n87)

Planned strikes by Network Rail workers have been called off after a new pay offer was made following days of talks. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out for 24 hours from 5pm on Thursday and for 48 hours next week after rejecting two proposed deals. (bit.ly/1FQwf9n)

The Independent

Tom Hayes believed he was working in a 'grey area' in which there were 'no rules', Southwark Crown Court has heard. Hayes is the first trader in the world to face trial over the London Interbank Offered Rate scandal in which interest rates banks use to lend money to one another were fixed. (ind.pn/1JkXo6F)

($1 = 0.6580 pounds) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)