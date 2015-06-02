June 3 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Greece's creditors are putting the final touches to a
package of economic reforms for Athens to deliver in exchange
for unlocking 7.2 billion euros ($8.03 billion) of rescue loans
that would stave off default. (thetim.es/1KBQZ5T)
The head of Anheuser in Germany has lost his job
after just five months for drink driving. Till Hedrich, head of
German operations for Anheuser-Busch Inbev, crashed his car
while travelling on an autobahn near Munich at the end of April
while under the influence of alcohol. (thetim.es/1ALGg8N)
The Guardian
Tom Hayes, the trader accused of trying to rig a key
interest rate behind trillions of dollars in financial deals,
was allowed to keep a 2.2 million stg ($3.37 million) bonus
despite being sacked by his then employer, Citigroup, for
"attempting to manipulate" financial markets. (bit.ly/1FSmFD7)
Euro zone inflation turned a corner in May, posting a 0.3
percent increase after four months of flat or falling prices.
The measure of core inflation, which strips out food, energy and
other volatile elements of the consumer prices index, jumped
even higher to 0.9 percent, signalling a resurgence in demand
across the euro zone. (bit.ly/1G37yrG)
The Telegraph
Former Barclays Chairman David Walker has called
on the Chancellor to review the legislation surrounding bank
ring-fencing, claiming it will simply burden customers with
extra costs and harm competition. (bit.ly/1K85FM5)
IMF economists cited research by Moody's Analytics that
suggested countries such as the UK, U.S. and Canada could afford
to live "forever" with relatively high debt shares compared with
their pre-crisis averages. (bit.ly/1eNHoyX)
Sky News
Royal Mail will on Wednesday name travel industry
veteran Peter Long as its next chairman, handing him the
delicate task of navigating the likely sale of UK taxpayers'
remaining shareholding in the company. (bit.ly/1Fsq8FT)
Sky News has learnt that Caledonia Investments,
which traces its roots to the shipping empire established by
Charles Cayzer in 1878, is close to agreeing the purchase of a
controlling stake in Seven Investment Management. (bit.ly/1eNzNAA)
The Independent
Shares in British and American tobacco companies have been
hit by a Canadian court ruling requiring three tobacco companies
to pay billions to Quebec smokers who claimed they were not
warned about the health risks of smoking. (ind.pn/1FSmZ4D)
