The Times
Greece is on the brink of default and exit from the euro
after the European Commission, Germany, Finland and Austria
rejected new Greek debt and reform proposals. (thetim.es/1cMhAS7)
The Governor of the Bank of England will this evening
declare the age of City irresponsibility over as he unveils
plans to jail market abusers and insider dealers for an extra
three years. (thetim.es/1FT0zND)
The Guardian
BP Plc has threatened to widen a rift between
European and U.S. oil companies over how to respond to global
warming by urging political leaders to deliver a "substantial"
deal at international climate change talks later this year. (bit.ly/1Kr1WcJ)
George Osborne signalled on Wednesday night he was ready to
start selling off Royal Bank of Scotland, seven years
after it was rescued from collapse by the taxpayer. The
chancellor said the timing was right for British business and
taxpayers to start selling off part of the 79 percent stake in
the Edinburgh-based bank, even though the shares are worth 13
billion stg less than the state paid for them during the
financial crisis. (bit.ly/1I2zXv0)
The Telegraph
Britain's economic growth picked up pace in the three months
to May, recovering from a weak first quarter, the National
Institute for Economic and Social Research has revealed. (bit.ly/1FIY7Kr)
Sky News
Swiss authorities have seized computer equipment from FIFA
President Sepp Blatter's offices as part of an investigation
into corruption in football's governing body. (bit.ly/1QN5MN4)
Postal giant Whistl has decided to end its letter delivery
service in the UK, in a move which puts at risk up to 1,800
jobs. (bit.ly/1KqWR4e)
The Independent
Labour is preparing to join with Tory Eurosceptic MPs to
inflict an embarrassing defeat on the Government over its EU
Referendum Bill. (ind.pn/1F9wmcu)
