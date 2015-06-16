June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Greece is heading for a "state of emergency" and exit from the euro after negotiations to prevent the country defaulting on international debts broke down amid acrimony last night, said Günther Oettinger, Germany's commissioner. (thetim.es/1GoHN3U)

Thomas Cook Group Plc, the UK-based travel company, has launched a joint venture with Chinese company Fosun International Ltd to take its package holidays to China. (thetim.es/1FjmrRM)

The Guardian

Leisure industry entrepreneur Luke Johnson is investing 1.5 million stg ($2.34 million) in Eclectic Bar Group Plc and has taken over as executive chairman of the struggling chain aimed at wealthier students. The deal, which needs approval by shareholders next month, will give him an 18.5 percent stake.(bit.ly/1LbEAZW)

U.S. gun maker Colt Group SA has filed for bankruptcy protection, the company announced on Sunday. The company is hoping for an accelerated sale of its operations in the United States and Canada.(bit.ly/1dGWwND)

The Telegraph

Aviva Plc, the insurance group, is closing its offices in Salisbury, Stretford and Salford and slimming down at other sites as it attempts to cut 225 million stg ($350.71 million) from its yearly costs following the merger with Friends Life. (bit.ly/1C9yVLF)

Aberdeen Asset Management Plc has agreed to raise 100 million stg ($155.87 million)by issuing preference shares to Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. (bit.ly/1LcKKpv)

Sky News

The chairmen of Barclays Plc and Prudential are to take the helm at lobbying group TheCityUK, as the financial services sector braces for a referendum on the UK's European Union membership, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1IG7pdr)

The Jamaican government has contacted HSBC Holdings to pitch the island-state as a potential destination, as the lender decides whether to move its head office away from the United Kingdom, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1GoKvXb)

The Independent

Nationwide Building Society's banking customers took to Twitter on Monday morning to report that their current accounts have "vanished" and they had been unable to log on to online banking. Problems seem to have been caused after a planned upgrade on Sunday. (ind.pn/1cXkvri)

Thousands of working-class people are being denied jobs at top firms, as they effectively need to pass a "poshness test" to join elite employers, according to the official body set up by the government to promote social mobility. (ind.pn/1TncL3a)

