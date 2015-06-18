The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Pay growth in Britain for the first part of the year defied
expectations, climbing to 2.7 percent, the Office for National
Statistics said yesterday. This has resulted in pay packets
increasing at the highest rate since 2007. (thetim.es/1N47sBw)
Paul Drechsler, recently appointed chairman of the privately
owned Bibby Line Group, was named yesterday as the new face of
British business after the preferred candidate for the
presidency of the Confederation of British Industry dropped out.
(thetim.es/1BjRgLc)
The Guardian
Upmarket grocer Waitrose has launched a new salvo in the
UK's supermarket price war by giving loyalty card shoppers 20
percent off their 10 favourite items on every shop. (bit.ly/1L0FhUV)
BT Group set out to convince regulators to pass its
12.5 billion pounds ($19.80 billion) merger with mobile operator
EE on Wednesday, claiming the deal will create a digital
champion for the UK. (bit.ly/1dL6cXz)
The Telegraph
BP is squeezing its contractors and suppliers in the
North Sea as it strives to drive down costs amid weaker oil
prices. The oil giant is re-negotiating contracts and also
cutting the day-rate it pays contractors and the number of
suppliers it uses offshore of Aberdeen. (bit.ly/1eoH9KO)
The Greek government has admitted it will become the first
developed country in history to default on the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) if its creditor powers fail to strike a deal
with the leftist government over its eurozone future in the
coming days. (bit.ly/1d2o9jA)
Sky News
Guardian Media Group will on Thursday appoint David Pemsel
as its next chief executive. The owner of The Guardian newspaper
is to opt for continuity with the selection of its next chief
executive as Andrew Miller prepares to step down after five
years at the helm. (bit.ly/1RaDpII)
The Royal Bank of Scotland has vowed that all
payments will be processed by the weekend after a technical
glitch meant some had gone "missing." The managing director of
RBS apologised for the glitch and said all affected balances
will be up to date by Saturday. (bit.ly/1RaDyfl)
The Independent
UK unemployment fell 43,000 people from February to April,
according to figures released today by the Office of National
Statistics. The percentage of the UK labour force that is
willing but unable to work is now 5.5 percent, lower than the
previous three month to January (5.7 percent) and lower than a
year earlier (6.6 percent). (ind.pn/1JVrVdf)
($1 = 0.6314 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)