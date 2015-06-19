The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Hampden & Co, the first private bank in the UK to open its doors in 30 years, began operations in Edinburgh and London. (thetim.es/1dN2ooB)

Gaming software group Playtech moved a step closer to a 460 million pound ($730.25 million) takeover of Plus500 Ltd after snapping up a 9.9 percent stake in the troubled contracts-for-difference broker. (thetim.es/1RdTsp8)

Electoral reform campaigners are to step up demands for 16- and 17-year-olds to be given full voting rights across the UK, after parties at Edinburgh backed the measure for Scottish parliament and council elections. (bit.ly/1K1gG1t)

London could face the most widespread tube disruption in more than a decade next month after drivers voted to strike over Transport for London's plans to force through night shifts with no extra pay. (bit.ly/1N7ALDk)

Model trainmaker Hornby has announced plans to delist the business from the main market to move to London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM). The AIM listing, which is currently subject to shareholder approval, will raise 15 million pounds through the placing of 15 million new ordinary shares at 95p per share. (bit.ly/1IROLzv)

The superbug MRSA has been found in sausages and minced pork being sold in British supermarkets. Scientists at Cambridge University analysed samples of pork and chicken from UK farms that were sold in supermarkets in five different locations across Britain. (bit.ly/1RcRPbu)

Goldman Sachs was hired as the privatisation adviser to UK Financial Investments (UKFI) just days after British politician George Osborne announced that he would begin selling the state's shares in Royal Bank of Scotland within months. (bit.ly/1TxX4GD)

Google Inc. is in talks with UK's biggest buyout firms Permira about making a combined offer for Dunnhumby, Tesco's customer loyalty arm. (bit.ly/1BlBaRc)

Hungary is proposing a 110-mile (177-km) long barrier along its border with Serbia to keep out desperate migrants fleeing conflict and persecution. Peter Szijjarto, the Hungarian foreign minister, claimed the 13-foot (4-m) tall fence would not contravene international law and was necessary to "defend" his country. (ind.pn/1L3xA05)

President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz urged David Cameron not to resort to "blackmailing" the European Union by threatening that Britain would leave unless it wins big changes before the in/out referendum. (ind.pn/1N7qxTo)

