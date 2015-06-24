June 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bonuses paid to top bankers could be clawed back for up to ten years under new rules imposed by the Bank of England, which said that the reforms would make managers more accountable for their actions. (thetim.es/1eGmdPC)

Standard & Poor's warned Britain that the vote on its membership of the European Union could deal a heavy blow to the economy by forcing global banks with large operations in the UK to consider moving elsewhere. (thetim.es/1Go8sf2)

The Guardian

Britain's accountancy regulators are to investigate KPMG and its role as auditor to parts of Bank of New York Mellon raising further questions over the accountancy firm's track record in auditing banks. (bit.ly/1TMiUGx)

The scandal which enveloped the Co-operative Bank was re-awakened on Tuesday when the bank revealed it was facing fines from City regulators over the events that led to its near collapse two years ago. The bank said it would begin settlement talks next month with the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England concerning events between 2008 and 2013. (bit.ly/1BKYqZe)

The Telegraph

The Royal Dutch Shell's 47 billion stg ($73.95 billion) plan to become the world's biggest gas producer has moved a step closer to reality after the oil giant officially filed its takeover of BG Group with Brazilian competition regulators. (bit.ly/1RuuodM)

Austria is to officially file a legal complaint in Brussels against state subsidies for Britain's planned new Hinkley Point nuclear power plant, the government in Vienna said. (bit.ly/1BzzSSr)

Sky News

Barclays is closing in on the sale of a division which invests in North Sea oil and other natural resources companies as part of efforts to simplify the bank. The UK-based lender is in advanced talks with the management of Barclays Natural Resources Investments about a management buyout. (bit.ly/1J1DjS3)

Britain's ministers are poised to sanction an inaugural sale of shares in the government's Green Investment Bank, a state-backed lender to green infrastructure projects, in a move that will accelerate the Conservatives' 50 billion stg post-election privatisation spree. (bit.ly/1IcH20x)

The Independent

The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds bank to below 17 percent, bringing the total recouped from the bank's bailout to 11.5 billion stg. There are also plans to extend the share sale to taxpayers, which could enable a full government exit from the bank within the year. (ind.pn/1IwmbB1)

($1 = 0.6356 pounds)

(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)