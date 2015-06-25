June 25 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Britain's first digital-only bank, Atom Bank, has been
granted a banking licence by the Bank of England. It will open
to customers this year and will be available only through an
online app, which customers can use on smartphones or tablets.
James Ward-Lilley, a top executive at AstraZeneca,
has quit to become the chief executive of Vectura Group,
a developer of respiratory drugs, in the second high-profile
The Guardian
Ikea Group, the world's largest furniture retailer, said it
plans to try a small-format store in Britain. The privately
owned Swedish company intends to test "order and collection
points", starting in Norwich in the autumn, in an attempt to
The Financial Conduct Authority has launched an
investigation into the accounts of Quindell, the chaotic
The Telegraph
BT Group is calling on the communications watchdog to
let it scrap the traditional telephone network, as part of a
campaign to loosen regulations that it says will help telecom
ITV has bought 75 percent of Twofour Group, the
independent producer behind programmes including "Educating
Yorkshire", for 55 million stg ($86.37 million) up front. The
remaining stake will be subject to a put and call option to be
exercised at the end of 2017, or between 2019 and 2021. The
Sky News
Dallas-based Lone Star Funds has asked bankers at Rothschild
to conduct a strategic review of the assets with an eye on a
The owner of the Miami Dolphins football team is reportedly
joining forces with Qatar Sports Investments to buy a
controlling stake in Formula One. The deal is estimated to be
The Independent
Two massive European grocery chains, Royal Ahold
and Delhaize Group, have reached a deal to merge,
creating the sixth largest food retailer in the U.S. and the
