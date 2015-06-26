June 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A tranche of projects was put on hold after it emerged that a 38.5 billion stg ($60.62 billion) investment programme overseen by Network Rail has been ravaged by chronic cost overruns and missed targets. In a sign of the severity of the crisis, Richard Parry-Jones, Network Rail's chairman, was replaced by Peter Hendy, the current transport commissioner of London. (thetim.es/1GLRn0U)

Debt management companies may have to pay clients compensation for selling services without considering their financial position and for other misleading practices, after a report by the UK financial regulator Financial Conduct Authority revealed that debt management companies routinely treat customers, especially vulnerable members of society, unfairly.(thetim.es/1GLRLN1)

The Guardian

The Scottish government has been accused of trying to bury a report that predicts North Sea oil revenues could be 40 billion stg less than the Scottish National Party's most optimistic forecasts by releasing it the day before Holyrood's summer recess - and after the deadline for emergency questions. (bit.ly/1KfFTqH)

More than 2 million stg in bonuses have been given to top managers of Lloyds Banking Group, just weeks after the bank was hit with a 117 million stg fine for mishandling payment protection insurance compensation claims. (bit.ly/1fHif9M)

The Telegraph

According to Westminster sources close to the Telegraph, the BBC Trust will be axed and its powers handed to the UK communications regulator Ofcom. (bit.ly/1e6Ig0R)

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis will face shareholders for the first time at the retailer's annual meeting on Friday as they look for answers in a year that saw record losses of 6.4 billion stg and an accounting scandal. (bit.ly/1Hir7ii)

Sky News

Tyre manufacturer Goodyear is planning to close its only UK factory, with hundreds of workers facing the axe. All 330 staff at the company's Wolverhampton plant are set to lose their jobs in what the Unite union said would be a "devastating blow" for the area. (bit.ly/1RAGDpf)

Amazon.com Inc has sparked further anger over its UK tax bill after it emerged it paid just 11.9 million stg in tax last year despite the group taking 5.3 billion stg in sales. (bit.ly/1NkSpDv)

The Independent

The British government has said it plans to sell its stake in the Green Investment Bank, the first bank in the world established to make money out of environmentally sustainable projects. (ind.pn/1fHoNVF)

Low interest rates and loose monetary policies are threatening the future of the insurance and pension industries by forcing providers to switch their investments into riskier asset classes, a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has warned. (ind.pn/1NdRsfE)

($1 = 0.6351 pounds) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)