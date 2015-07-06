July 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Greek voters gambled on a future outside the euro last night, dealing the European Union and the single currency a devastating blow. Leaders of the 19 eurozone member states will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Monday amid fears that the resounding "no" vote in the referendum could trigger Greece's exit. David Cameron and George Osborne will meet Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, for talks on the impact on the economy, the markets and tourists who are caught up in the drama. (thetim.es/1NH8MKf)

Monster, the consumer electronics company, is planning to forge a partnership with Spotify to bundle its high-end headphones with streaming services to take the fight to Apple Inc and Beats. (thetim.es/1IZnFnA)

Baillie Gifford, the Scottish investor, will renew attempts this week to hold talks with Emirates National Oil Company over the disputed 3.7 billion pound bid for Dragon Oil, the Turkmenistan producer. (thetim.es/1JI1oQQ)

The Guardian

Benefit payments to families living outside Greater London are to be capped at 20,000 pounds a year. In the first Conservative budget for 19 years, George Osborne will say that the previously announced figure of 23,000 pounds will only apply to families living in the capital, in a further cut to the welfare budget. (bit.ly/1HGhVTd)

U.S.-led coalition aircraft have conducted a series of air strikes targeting the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa in eastern Syria, killing at least 10 militants and wounding many others, in one of the largest such operations in the country to date. (bit.ly/1KIyDlC)

The Telegraph

George Osborne should radically cut back the complexity of the British tax system when he delivers his emergency budget this week, the Institute of Directors has urged. By taking steps to drastically simplify tax, the Government could encourage investment and support the economy, while giving more ordinary people a stake in the private sector, the business group said. (bit.ly/1dG28aT)

Protesters threw stones "the size of fists" at a German television camera crew as demonstrations in Athens descended into violence. The crew from German broadcaster ZDF had been queuing next to a group of photographers near the podium at a "no" vote rally in Syntagma Square when they were recognised and pelted with marble stones. (bit.ly/1ff47o3)

Sky News

Germany's deputy chancellor has said new negotiations with Greece are "difficult to imagine" after the 'No' vote in the referendum. Sigmar Gabriel told the Tagesspiegel newspaper: "With the rejection of the rules of the eurozone ... negotiations about a programme worth billions are barely conceivable." (bit.ly/1IZn3OH)

One of China's fastest-growing conglomerates is in talks to add to its burgeoning collection of western brands with an offer to acquire a stake in Silver Cross, the upmarket British pram-maker. Fosun, which is run by an executive who has been dubbed as China's answer to Warren Buffett, the billionaire American investor, has lodged a bid to invest in Silver Cross in a deal worth tens of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/1TegOxW)

