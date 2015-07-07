July 7 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THIRD ROLLS PROFIT WARNING STUNS CITY

Warren East, the new boss in charge of Rolls-Royce, one of Britain's most important companies, has pledged to improve its once-dire relationship with investors and the City. (thetim.es/1dItBbI)

THE RISING PRICE OF A PIECE OF OUR GREEN AND PLEASANT LAND

Confronted by soaring property prices, crowds, traffic jams and fume-filled air, many of Britain's rich (and in some cases famous) have turned to the countryside in search of better value for money and quality of life - but their escape from the city has come at a cost. Wealthy individuals have helped to push up the value of farmland in England by more than 200 per cent over the past decade. (thetim.es/1gkbICa)

GEORGE OSBORNE'S BUDGET TO INCLUDE SHAKEUP OF SUNDAY TRADING LAWS

The biggest shakeup of trading laws since the reforms of the 1990s is set to be unveiled in the budget on Wednesday. UK finance minister George Osborne will hand responsibility for Sunday trading laws to Britain's towns and cities, allowing them to decide how long shops can stay open, in a move that will put an end to the national ban on large stores staying open for more than six hours. (bit.ly/1RhfYD6)

BILLIONS IN GAS PROJECTS STRANDED BY CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION, SAYS THINK-TANK

More than $280 billion (179.52 billion pounds) of liquefied natural gas projects being planned over the next decade risk becoming "stranded" if global action is taken to limit climate change to 2C, according to a report by the think-tank Carbon Tracker. (bit.ly/1NJVhcA)

BBA: BANK LEVY 'HAS LOST THE UK THOUSANDS OF JOBS'

Britain is at risk of becoming a second-class financial centre because of the bank levy, tight regulation on pay and uncertainty over membership of the European Union, British Bankers' Association chief Anthony Browne has warned. (bit.ly/1HICtfC)

SAINSBURY'S STRIKES DEAL WITH SIR TERRY LEAHY-BACKED EAGLE EYE

Sainsbury's has signed a deal with Eagle Eye, one of its old foes, that will transform the way the supermarket runs promotions and handles online discount vouchers. (bit.ly/1KMOOOR)

STOCK MARKET JITTERS AFTER GREECE 'NO' VOTE

There was relatively muted reaction on stock markets across the world concerned about Greece's possible exit from the eurozone. The FTSE 100 Index initially dropped 73.3 points to 6509.5 after Greece voted to reject the terms of an international bailout in Sunday's referendum. It closed at 6535.7. (bit.ly/1LTlx6Q)

MILLIONS OVERPAYING FOR ENERGY, WATCHDOG TO WARN

Millions of energy customers could save around 160 pounds annually by switching suppliers, competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority will say on Tuesday in a report which will criticise the biggest gas and electricity providers, their regulator and the government. (bit.ly/1NJVxsa)

RSA APPEALS AGAINST TRIBUNAL'S AWARD TO SACKED IRISH EXECUTIVE

RSA Insurance has appealed against an employment tribunal ruling that awarded a former executive in its controversial Irish business 1.25 million euros ($1.38 million) in damages. (ind.pn/1LORRqD)

GREECE DEBT CRISIS: BRITAIN APPEALS TO BOTH SIDES TO TAKE THEIR 'ONE LAST CHANCE' TO RESOLVE SITUATION

Britain has appealed to Greece and its euro zone partners to take their "one last chance" to solve the Greek debt crisis before it spirals out of control. (ind.pn/1M95v67)

