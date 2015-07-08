July 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

ENERGY GIANTS FACE PRICE CAP FOR OVERCHARGING BY 1.2 BLN STG

United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron is prepared to consider placing a temporary cap on the most expensive electricity bills after a watchdog concluded that customers were being overcharged by 1.2 billion pounds ($1.86 billion) a year, his office said. (thetim.es/1H8Xg6t)

SUNDAY TRADING SHAKE-UP SPLITS THE SUPERMARKETS

Britain supermarket industry's Big Four were divided yesterday over the prospect of the biggest shake-up in Sunday trading laws in 20 years, but small businesses reacted with horror. (thetim.es/1HeqL9i)

The Guardian

AVERAGE SHOP PRICES FALL 1.3 PCT AS LOWER COSTS TURN INTO HEAVY DISCOUNTS

Heavy discounting by food and furniture retailers helped shop prices fall for the 26th consecutive month in June, according to an industry survey. (bit.ly/1TjSZoi)

BBC AND ITV BATTLE TO KEEP TOURNAMENT OUT OF SKY'S HANDS

The BBC and ITV have formed an unlikely alliance in a bid to gazump Sky and keep the Six Nations on terrestrial television with an offer worth 50 million pounds a year. The tournament organiser says an announcement on the new broadcasting contract is imminent and the most financially lucrative competition in the sport outside the World Cup is expected to remain available to all viewers. (bit.ly/1LVBBFg)

The Telegraph

GVC MAKES 900 MLN STG BET ON BWIN

GVC Holdings Plc, the online betting firm, has made a 900 million pound move for Bwin.Party in a bid to see off rival bidder 888 Holdings Plc. (bit.ly/1HdgvuS)

AN EXTRA 150,000 BANKERS TO BE MONITORED BY UK WATCHDOG

Thousands more financial traders will be monitored by banks and the Financial Conduct Authority under the certification regime, the City watchdog has announced, as it cracks down on the wholesale markets following the forex manipulation scandal. (bit.ly/1S5YSDc)

Sky News

UK BUDGET TO SLOW PACE OF WELFARE CUTS

The UK budget will reveal the timetable for 12 billion pounds welfare cuts by 2017/18 has been extended by at least a year, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1CmtOgt)

UK's OSBORNE TO RELAUNCH FINANCE PROMOTION BOARD

British finance minister George Osborne will announce on Wednesday the relaunch of a Treasury-led body charged with promoting the UK's financial services industry, even as he comes under intense pressure to reform the structure of taxes affecting the sector. (bit.ly/1TjTWNm)

The Independent

NEW ROLLS-ROYCE BOSS BEGINS HIS REIGN WITH PROFIT WARNING

Warren East's reign as chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc got off to an eventful start as he unveiled the company's third profit warning in less than 18 months. (ind.pn/1eE99cP)

BOVIS HOMES BANKS ON MORE OF THE SAME FROM THE BUDGET

The housebuilder Bovis Homes Group Plc predicted the UK Chancellor would continue his support for first-time buyers in Wednesday's budget as it reported record sales for the first half of the year. (ind.pn/1NOdiHq)

