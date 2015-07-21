July 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

LABOUR WAR AS CORBYN CLOSES IN ON LEADERSHIP

The hard-left MP Jeremy Corbyn is on course to become the next Labour leader, according to the first public poll of the campaign. (thetim.es/1Mj7RkW)

VERDICT ON 'ABUSE' OF SMES DELAYED AGAIN

The findings of a long-awaited Financial Conduct Authority report into Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's treatment of distressed business customers have been delayed for a third time. (thetim.es/1Kjs7AG)

The Guardian

SFO MULLS BARCLAYS DEAL OVER BANKING CRISIS FUNDING

The Serious Fraud Office has raised the possibility of offering Barclays Plc a deferred prosecution agreement as part of its long-running investigation into the way the bank raised billions of pounds from Middle Eastern investors during the height of the 2008 banking crisis. (bit.ly/1RO5mvv)

LOCAL AUTHORITY SPENDING CUTS HELP GOVERNMENT TO BORROW LESS IN JUNE

Lower spending by local authorities provided George Osborne with a boost last month by cutting the amount the government needed to borrow to balance taxes and spending by almost 1 billion stg to its lowest June total in seven years. (bit.ly/1KjtdMM)

The Telegraph

TONY BLAIR TO WARN LABOUR AGAINST LURCHING TO LEFT

Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister, is expected to warn Labour against lurching to the left in an intervention which will be seen as a significant boost for moderniser Liz Kendall. (bit.ly/1efbBWR)

UK DEFICIT AT LOWEST IN SEVEN YEARS AS TAX RECEIPTS GROW

UK government borrowing last month hit its lowest level for any June since 2008, as the state's books were improved by record-breaking tax receipts. (bit.ly/1fkcGgX)

Sky News

FIRST UTILITY PICKS IPO BANKS AS CVC CIRCLES

First Utility (IPO-FRUT.L) is close to appointing Credit Suisse and JP Morgan to handle a public listing of the company. (bit.ly/1g27dfL)

NPOWER ORDERED TO GIVE CUSTOMERS FREE ENERGY

One of the 'big six' energy firms, Npower, has been told to give free energy to customers whose complaints it has failed to resolve on time. The industry regulator said households which had an ombudsman ruling outstanding against Npower for more than 28 days would benefit and they could also have debts written off. (bit.ly/1Mnj70x)

The Independent

PAYDAY LENDERS' BODY THE CFA SAYS CRACKDOWN ON SHORT-TERM LENDING HAS FORCED BORROWERS TO TURN TO ILLEGAL LOAN SHARKS

Borrowers could become prey for controversial 'loan sharks' because of a crackdown on payday lending, according to the Consumer Finance Association. (ind.pn/1GAimci)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)