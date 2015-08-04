The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK Financial Investments, the Treasury-run manager of the RBS holding, confirmed that it had begun offloading 600 million shares valued at about 2 billion pounds ($3.12 billion) that will cut the taxpayer's holding in the Royal Bank of Scotland by five percentage points to 73.2 percent. (thetim.es/1SXu5sI)

Five weeks of capital controls in Greece have led to a collapse in new orders, pushing the country's manufacturing into crisis. Markit's purchasing managers' index dived from 46.9 to 30.2, where any reading below 50 indicates contraction. (thetim.es/1SXuAms)

The Guardian

Former City trader Tom Hayes has been sentenced to 14 years in jail after becoming the first person to be convicted by a jury of rigging the Libor interest rate. (bit.ly/1SXuKuf)

Three German carmakers - Audi, BMW and Daimler - have put their rivalries aside by teaming up to acquire a 2.8 billion euro mapping business from Nokia . (bit.ly/1SXv38n)

The Telegraph

Brent crude broke briefly through the $50 per barrel barrier, marking a new six-month low for the benchmark amid continuing worries that the world is producing too much oil. (bit.ly/1SXvijQ)

HSBC Holdings plc could still leave the UK despite tax changes designed to make London a more welcome home for the bank, its chairman and finance director said, as they consider moving the giant bank's headquarters to Asia. (bit.ly/1SXvyz3)

Sky News

Potential victims of child sex abuse at the hands of former British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath are being urged to come forward after a senior police officer claimed an allegation had been made in the 1990s, but was not properly investigated. (bit.ly/1SXwN1l)

Illegal immigrants face a tough life in the UK, they are being warned, as figures suggest as many as 70 percent of migrants in Calais make their way to Britain. (bit.ly/1SXwYtD)

The Independent

Puerto Rico defaulted on some of its debt this weekend, pushing the commonwealth formally into default and starting the restructuring process to try to put the U.S. territory's finances back on track. (ind.pn/1SXxzeQ)

The disbanding of an RAF Tornado squadron spearheading the air campaign against ISIL has been postponed - in a decision that reveals government plans for Britain to be involved in military action against the Islamist extremist group for another two years. (ind.pn/1SXxI1M)

