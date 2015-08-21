Aug 21 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Losses at the Co-operative Bank have almost tripled in the first half of the year and it will not turn a profit until 2017, as it continues to struggle with "legacy issues". (thetim.es/1E8fZnd)

* In its latest monthly health check of the UK's retail sector, the Office for National Statistics found that sales volumes grew by just 0.1 percent in July after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. This was below analysts' expectations for a 0.4 percent increase. (thetim.es/1Jlnfrx)

The Guardian

* The number of new homes being started in England fell at its steepest rate for three years in the last quarter, official figures show. The 14 percent drop in housing starts to 33,280 in the period from April to June is the biggest decline since the first three months of 2012, according to seasonally adjusted government data. (bit.ly/1PoLYQl)

* Tesco Plc has agreed to use more British milk in its dairy products in another victory for farmers in their battle with supermarkets over treatment of suppliers. Britain's biggest retailer has bowed to pressure and pledged that all its own-brand yoghurt will be produced with domestic milk from March 2016. (bit.ly/1U1nyhb)

The Telegraph

* Henry Staunton is adding a second FTSE 250 chairmanship to his workload, after agreeing to replace Sir Howard Davies as the chair of the pensions consolidation business Phoenix Group . (bit.ly/1MH92Mr)

* House buyers and homeowners have borrowed more in July than in any month since the eve of the financial crisis in the middle of 2008, according to industry figures. (bit.ly/1JtUIGr)

Sky News

* The American payments giant Visa Inc has tabled a $21 billion offer to acquire its European sister company in a deal that would crystallise huge windfalls for some of Britain's biggest banks. (bit.ly/1Ln6WB2)

The Independent

* WH Smith Plc avoided questions over the scandal to hit its travel business after it was revealed retailers were asking customers to show boarding cards to avoid paying VAT without passing discounts on to customers. (ind.pn/1J8R6UR)

* Admiral,the car insurance group, has hit a new landmark, becoming the largest toy distributor in South Wales, its homebase, thanks to the success of Brian the Robot. (ind.pn/1MB71Qm)