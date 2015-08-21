Aug 21 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Losses at the Co-operative Bank have almost
tripled in the first half of the year and it will not turn a
profit until 2017, as it continues to struggle with "legacy
issues". (thetim.es/1E8fZnd)
* In its latest monthly health check of the UK's retail
sector, the Office for National Statistics found that sales
volumes grew by just 0.1 percent in July after a 0.1 percent
fall in the previous month. This was below analysts'
expectations for a 0.4 percent increase. (thetim.es/1Jlnfrx)
The Guardian
* The number of new homes being started in England fell at
its steepest rate for three years in the last quarter, official
figures show. The 14 percent drop in housing starts to 33,280 in
the period from April to June is the biggest decline since the
first three months of 2012, according to seasonally adjusted
government data. (bit.ly/1PoLYQl)
* Tesco Plc has agreed to use more British milk in
its dairy products in another victory for farmers in their
battle with supermarkets over treatment of suppliers. Britain's
biggest retailer has bowed to pressure and pledged that all its
own-brand yoghurt will be produced with domestic milk from March
2016. (bit.ly/1U1nyhb)
The Telegraph
* Henry Staunton is adding a second FTSE 250 chairmanship to
his workload, after agreeing to replace Sir Howard Davies as the
chair of the pensions consolidation business Phoenix Group
. (bit.ly/1MH92Mr)
* House buyers and homeowners have borrowed more in July
than in any month since the eve of the financial crisis in the
middle of 2008, according to industry figures. (bit.ly/1JtUIGr)
Sky News
* The American payments giant Visa Inc has tabled a
$21 billion offer to acquire its European sister company in a
deal that would crystallise huge windfalls for some of Britain's
biggest banks. (bit.ly/1Ln6WB2)
The Independent
* WH Smith Plc avoided questions over the scandal
to hit its travel business after it was revealed retailers were
asking customers to show boarding cards to avoid paying VAT
without passing discounts on to customers. (ind.pn/1J8R6UR)
* Admiral,the car insurance group, has hit a new
landmark, becoming the largest toy distributor in South Wales,
its homebase, thanks to the success of Brian the Robot. (ind.pn/1MB71Qm)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)