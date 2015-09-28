The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

AB INBEV could table a 70 billion pound ($106.35 billion) bid for SABMiller this week, firing the starting gun on the biggest-ever takeover of a British company. Over recent days the world's two biggest brewers have begun "friendly" talks, sources said. (thetim.es/1O3ECEO)

Struggling department store Debenhams' three biggest investors - Schroders, Milestone Resources and Old Mutual - are pushing for a board shake-up with help from the broker Cenkos. (thetim.es/1O3ESnv)

The Guardian

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, will promise to match Jeremy Corbyn's new politics with a new economics, including a pledge that the next Labour government will live within its means but run a different kind of economy. (bit.ly/1O3F1r5)

Lawyers for UK drivers have urged Volkswagen AG to "come clean" over exactly which cars have been affected in Britain by the emissions-rigging scandal that has rocked the global car industry. (bit.ly/1O3F7yI)

The Telegraph

Managing director of Formula 1 circuit Silverstone, Patrick Allen, said the future of British Grand Prix is at risk as the race track is in dire need of funds and an investor. (bit.ly/1O3Fx8v)

Germany's Volkswagen AG faces tough times ahead as investors flee its bonds, driving up the cost of borrowing. The ECB is believed to have stopped buying VW bonds, which it had been buying as part of its quantitative easing package. Private investors are also dropping out of the market, in a sign that they fear for VW's financial health. (bit.ly/1O3GEF1)

Sky News

Lawyers are being approached by large numbers of Volkswagen owners and shareholders as motorists wait to hear how the UK is affected by the emissions scandal. (bit.ly/1O3GQ7j)

Barclays PLC is in preliminary discussions with potential buyers to exit from parts of its investment banking business in Brazil, Sky News reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1O3HgdJ)

The Independent

Warring politicians have contributed to the UK's "productivity slowdown", according to evidence passed to the House of Commons' Business Select Committee. (ind.pn/1O3Lpyl)

Scotland would "welcome" junior doctors from England threatened by a new contract imposed by Westminster, according to the Scottish Health Secretary. (ind.pn/1O3LyC4)