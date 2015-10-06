The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Britain's biggest banks have lent more than $5 billion to
the world's most active commodity traders, raising fears that
they could suffer big losses if the falling price of natural
resources sparks a crisis at one of the companies. (thetim.es/1NhsY9u)
- The United States, Japan and 10 other Pacific Rim nations
have agreed to the largest regional trade accord in history, the
Trans-Pacific Partnership in a move that will place new pressure
on European Union nations to conclude their own deal with
America for freeing up trade. (thetim.es/1OU1Z3M)
The Guardian
- Cut-price shares in Lloyds Banking Group PLC are
to be sold to the public next year in a move that will complete
the sale of the taxpayer's stake in the bailed-out institution
but risk exposing the government to a loss on the stock
offering. (bit.ly/1FRGMVh)
- Tesco PLC has withdrawn almost 70,000 packs of
garlic bread slices after an investigation found some were
underweight. Trading Standards officers said they discovered 39
packets of the supermarket's own-brand product had net weights
below the figure declared on the packaging. (bit.ly/1LeL1uH)
The Telegraph
- Ordinary investors will be offered a 5 percent discount on
shares and bonus shares in a 2 billion pounds ($3.03 billion)
sale that will mark the final stage of Lloyds Banking Group PLC
return to the private sector, the Treasury has
announced. The sale risks making a loss unless Lloyd Banking
Group PLC share price improves rapidly over the coming
months. (bit.ly/1LcZ1Re)
- BP PLC has got the "punishment it deserves," the
U.S. Attorney General said, after agreeing the largest corporate
settlement in U.S. history over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill. The British company will pay more than $20 billion in
fines to resolve the disaster, which killed 11 workers and saw
more than 3 million of barrels of oil flow into the sea,
destroying marine life and businesses. (bit.ly/1MUVnyY)
Sky News
- Chancellor George Osborne has announced a radical
devolution of business rates to local councils as the
centrepiece of his speech to the Conservative Party conference
in Manchester. The uniform business rate set in Whitehall will
be scrapped, and local councils will take control of the setting
of the controversial levy. (bit.ly/1L1ygzZ)
The Independent
- Apple Inc has bought a new artificial
intelligence-powered company, VocalIQ, based in Cambridge, that
aims to make robots easier to speak to and could lead to
improvements in its voice assistant, Siri. (ind.pn/1WIJdho)
($1 = 0.6602 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)