The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Sheffield Forgemasters, may be rescued by an arm of the
Chinese state after becoming the latest victim of the crisis in
the industry. But the prospect has caused deep concern at the
Ministry of Defence, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems
because of Forgemasters' role in making key parts for
Britain's Trident nuclear submarines. (thetim.es/1RHgqGX)
Jaguar Land Rover has launched a secret 4.5 billion pound
($6.78 billion) cost-cutting plan to offset rising emissions
costs and the slowdown in China. The project - known as Leap 4.5
- will scrutinise almost every area of spending at Britain's
biggest manufacturer, raising fears of job cuts. (thetim.es/1NkLxUT)
The Guardian
The Treasury and the Departments of Transport, Environment,
and Communities and Local Government are the first ministries to
have agreed deep spending cuts of 8 percent a year for the next
four years, George Osborne will announce on Monday. (bit.ly/1RHgCG1)
Senior TalkTalk staff were warned as early as 2013
that fraudsters were accessing customers' personal details - two
years before the company fell victim to an external cyber
attack. (bit.ly/1RHgCpw)
The Telegraph
Tata Steel has written to businesses in its supply
chain telling them it requires an immediate 10 percent price
reduction on all purchases, and plans to increase the cuts to 30
percent. (bit.ly/1RHgPc8)
Greece is battling to secure the release of 2 billion euros
($2.15 billion) in bailout cash as one of the world's foremost
tax chiefs has warned the country cannot survive without rooting
out rampant tax evasion. (bit.ly/1RHgN4i)
Sky News
Ministers will unveil a fresh trade promotion drive on
Monday backed by corporate giants including British Airways,
HSBC and Microsoft, even as scepticism grows
over the credibility of a 1 trillion pounds ($1.51 trillion)
Government export target. (bit.ly/1RHgTIV)
Tech London Advocates, a private sector network with more
than 2,000 members including the bosses of BT and
TalkTalk, will publish research showing that a British exit from
the European Union would damage the UK's appeal as a location
for global company headquarters and reduce its influence in
regulatory matters. (bit.ly/1RHgVAy)
The Independent
The CBI has warned the Chancellor not to slash the Business
Department's science and innovation budget in the crunch
spending review later this month. (ind.pn/1RHgZjK)
Ministers have hinted that the transport giant Arriva
could be subjected to a Serious Fraud Office inquiry
after it inflated figures on an NHS contract. (ind.pn/1RHgWVi)
($1 = 0.6641 pounds)
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)