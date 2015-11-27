The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Net migration has reached a record 336,000 as figures published yesterday showed that Romanians are now the third biggest group coming to the UK. (thetim.es/1IkAeu9)

George Osborne's decision to spend the bulk of the 27 billion stg windfall from changes to the borrowing forecast in the autumn statement may prove a reckless gamble, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned. (thetim.es/1NRtc25)

The Guardian

An "elephant deal' executed three years ago has cost Barclays Plc 72 million stg in penalties after the FCA concluded that the bank ran the risk of being used to launder money or finance terrorism. (bit.ly/1ljyGvl)

Volkswagen AG's luxury flagship Audi has suspended two engineers after its larger diesel engines were found evading emissions limits in the U.S. (bit.ly/1Xt6mTp)

The Telegraph

A wave of company failures is "inevitable" in Britain's oil and gas industry, with businesses supporting the wider energy sector the first to fail, according to advisory firm FRP. (bit.ly/1MGxc7O)

Tesco Plc has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit over the accounting scandal last year which saw its shares crumble. (bit.ly/1kVJArA)

Sky News

An early investor in Facebook Inc is poised to invest millions of pounds in CarWow, a UK-based online dealer which has been described as the Expedia for new vehicles. (bit.ly/1T8Bbvj)

The rate of car tax avoidance has more than doubled, partly because some buyers of used cars do not realise new rules mean they have to pay tax on the vehicle immediately. Figures from the Department for Transport show that the rate of unlicensed vehicles in traffic increased to 1.4 percent in 2015 from 0.6 percent in 2013, the last time it carried out a survey. (bit.ly/1jmklwM)

The Independent

The Chancellor's U-turn on tax credit cuts has only delayed, rather than avoided, a severe squeeze on the incomes of poor working families, according to two of the country's most respected think tanks, Resolution Foundation and the Institute for Fiscal Studies. (ind.pn/1NwR5le)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)