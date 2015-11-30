The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
The operator of Britain's biggest power station has warned
that meeting the nation's electricity needs will be a close-run
thing for years as ageing coal plants are retired from service.
Dorothy Thompson, the chief executive of Drax, the North
Yorkshire power plant that generates 7 percent of the country's
electricity from burning coal and wood, said there was "no
question we are getting to a tight situation". (thetim.es/1Itljhz)
UK's business groups have attacked the government for
"changing the goalposts" after a new rule that companies winning
disputes with HM Revenue & Customs will be taxed heavily.
Measures contained in the fine print of the chancellor's autumn
statement will impose a "penal" 45 percent tax rate on interest
payouts made to companies that win legitimate tax refunds. (thetim.es/1RfyJVp)
The Guardian
Britain's biggest lenders are braced for a decision by the
Bank of England on whether they are strong enough to withstand
turmoil in global markets, as Threadneedle Street considers
restrictions on their activities to slow down the growth in
consumer lending. (bit.ly/1XBQcao)
The beer brands Peroni and Grolsch are to be put up for sale
under plans by brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev to appease
regulators in its 71 billion pounds ($106.71 billion) takeover
of SABMiller. Budweiser owner AB InBev is considering
selling the leading SABMiller brands as a pre-emptive move to
satisfy European Union competition regulators. (bit.ly/1loIsw5)
The Telegraph
The International Monetary Fund is to give the yuan a
historic vote of confidence on Monday when it includes the
Chinese currency in its elite club of major currencies. (bit.ly/1lovUoH)
Nissan will begin making its luxury Infiniti cars
in UK's Sunderland this week as part of a 250 million pounds
investment in the factory, a landmark move that heralds a
massive triumph for British industry. (bit.ly/1Tm5ek1)
Sky News
Almost 1 billion pounds is expected to be spent online
today, up from 720 million pounds last year, as retailers
unleash another set of internet bargains. But shoppers seeking
bargains online have been urged to be vigilant, as hackers were
targeting people "all the time". (bit.ly/1PV9w3n)
Virgin Atlantic is finalising a landmark deal that
will enable it to raise hundreds of millions of pounds from its
lucrative take-off and landing rights at London's Heathrow
Airport. (bit.ly/1LHpOVR)
The Independent
Britain's banks will tonight learn whether they have passed
tough Bank of England stress tests, after the collapsed bank
HBOS was told it had "less than" a 1 in 100,000 chance of
failing those imposed by the then regulator just three years
before its near-collapse. (ind.pn/1jsgYoa)
The gap between average wages and the pay Britain's top
company executives receive is still widening year by year,
despite David Cameron's mantra that "we're all in this
together." (ind.pn/1NCJyl1)
($1 = 0.6654 pounds)
