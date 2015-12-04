Dec 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Britain is on course for stronger growth of 0.6 percent in the final three months of the year after a surge in activity in the country's dominant services sector. (thetim.es/1QXkTb5)

* Neil Woodford has defended his loss-making investment in Northwest Biotherapeutics, a cancer treatment company accused of financial impropriety and sued by shareholders. (thetim.es/1NKlsVu)

The Telegraph

* U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc is planning to close a facility in Britain, with the loss of 120 jobs. (bit.ly/1m0fxzi)

* Jaguar Land Rover's staff have questioned their Indian owner's commitment to the UK, after the Tata conglomerate cut thousands of jobs at its British steel-making operation as a result of the crisis in the industry. (bit.ly/1TCxIWR)

The Guardian

* Eurozone markets have plunged after the European Central Bank president dashed investors' hopes of aggressive new measures to boost the flagging economy. (bit.ly/1Ir4cC7)

* Cerberus, the U.S. private equity group that recently bought 13 billion pounds ($19.69 billion) of former Northern Rock mortgages, has been accused in the Northern Ireland assembly of paying kickbacks to help it win a 1.1 billion pounds property assets portfolio. (bit.ly/1jBnp8B)

Sky News

* Two call centres run by operator Webhelp on behalf of retailer Shop Direct are to close with the loss of 700 jobs, the firm said. (bit.ly/1PA3tkT)

* The Institute of Directors, often referred to as the bosses' union, has kicked off a search for a new director-general as Simon Walker prepares to step down next year. (bit.ly/1HJtaN8)

The Independent

* Diesel has fallen to its lowest price in six years after the oil price dropped again, dragging down fuel prices. The average cost of diesel hit 109.48 pence a litre on Nov. 30 after it started the month at 109.77 pence. (ind.pn/1Irw8pr)

* George Osborne's decision to raise stamp duty for buy-to-let landlords will cost tenants an extra 55 pounds a month in rent, according to Kent Reliance. (ind.pn/1SyTIRK) ($1 = 0.6603 pounds) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)